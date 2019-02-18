P&G revitalizes innovation for the digital age

Less than a year into his tenure as CIO of Procter & Gamble, Javier Polit walked the floor at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Polit met with startups and innovation-focused companies that had partnered with P&G and he observed various competitors flaunting their competitive products. Then he asked his team to take him to P&G’s booth. Polit didn’t like their response.

“They shared with me that we didn’t have one,” Polit told CIO.com recently.

That would change the following year. What emerged at the 2019 CES reflected Polit’s effort to jumpstart P&G’s tradition of innovation.

But before any of that could happen, Polit — who joined P&G in April 2017 after serving four years as global CIO of The Coca-Cola Company’s Bottling Investments Groups — needed to establish a new level of collaboration between IT and the business units at the 181-year-old consumer packaged goods company.