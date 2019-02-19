How Zero-Touch Enrollment Streamlines Device Provisioning

Imagine you had purchased 10,000 phones to roll out to your employees. It may take each employee several hours to configure their devices, enroll in your mobile management system, and install your company’s apps. The rollout could cost you tens of thousands of hours in lost work time.

Now you can deploy Android devices seamlessly, allowing your employees to use their phones straight out of the box, with Android zero-touch enrollment.

Fast, easy, and secure

Zero-touch enrollment removes much of the friction from a large-scale rollout of corporate-owned Android devices. Devices can be configured online and be shipped with enforced management so employees can get started right away when receiving their devices.

To accomplish this you need to do three things: purchase supported devices from a zero‑touch partner or reseller; assign your purchased devices to users, and configure your EMM policies to meet your organization’s needs.

You can find a list of devices that are compatible in the zero-touch device collection.

The reseller sets up your zero-touch enrollment account when your organization first purchases devices. IT admins don't need to provision individual devices because a configuration can be automatically set for purchased devices in bulk. All the employee has to do is open the box, turn the device on, and sign in. Management, apps, and configurations are all set to go.

Companies that have used zero-touch enrollment give it glowing reviews. For example, Bengt Nielsen, of the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration, has said, “Compared to previous manual enrollments, the zero-touch experience was like night and day—the enrollment process was almost flawless, employees found it straightforward, and, most importantly, it saved the organization thousands of hours of work time.”

Zero-touch also supports WiFi-only devices. That means that devices such as tablets and dedicated devices can take advantage of the seamless enrollment that zero-touch offers.

Learn more about zero-touch enrollment.