Asana vs. Mavenlink vs. Wrike: Project management platforms compared

When it comes to work management tools, organizations have a wealth of solid options to choose from — and Asana, Mavenlink, and Wrike top the list. Each offers features and usability suitable for almost any project management need. But the devil is in the details, and here we compare what each of these three platforms has to offer in an effort to help you find the best fit for your company.

Platform comparison overview

Asana’s work management and collaboration platform is an impressive tool that enables teams to significantly reduce the time they spend dealing with processes and task management. Companywide visibility and accountability are of great importance to stakeholders seeking successful project outcomes and Asana helps makes this possible by offering a strong feature set that helps teams remain in lock-step, meet deadlines and achieve goals.

From its high-level views to the smallest unit of task detail, Mavenlink offers a well thought out platform that is complete with business intelligence reporting — a definite plus for service-based businesses. Mavenlink is an online project management platform that offers a range of features aimed at project management and accounting, team collaboration, and business intelligence within a single solution.

Wrike stands out as an intuitive project management platform complete with resource management, automated request capturing, proofing and approval, and more.

Managing projects successfully comes down to skill, tacit knowledge, and having the right tools to collaborate with stakeholders and share information. Wrike, an online project management and collaboration tool, makes light work of these essential tasks.