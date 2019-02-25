The 8 toughest decisions IT leaders face

Every day, CIOs and other tech executives must face an array of daunting decisions, from how they allocate resources to how to prepare for shifts in the technology landscape.

How do you prioritize projects? Is it really more efficient to outsource some of your development? Should you promote from within or seek more experienced talent outside? Does it make sense to acquire that company and its technology, despite your reservations about its corporate culture? And once you acquire them, which of your employees will be deemed redundant and get the axe?

There are no easy answers to any of these questions. However, not making these decisions can be far worse — and even fatal to the future of your organization.

The following eight decisions are some of the toughest you'll ever face. But that's why they pay you the big bucks, right?