In honor of President's Day, HP's online store has slashed prices up to 56% on various items, with free shipping included. On the list is the HP Pavilion Laptop - 15T which has been discounted $420 down to $579.99. The budget-friendly 14z laptop is even budget-friendlier at just $189.99, down from $329.99. The HP Probook 640 G4 Notebook PC is slashed 53% from $1310 to just $609. There are many more discounts as well, so browse the full list of deals at HP's online store right here.
This story, "HP's President's Day Sale Continues With up to 56% off Select Products - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.
Next read this:
- 15 IT resolutions for 2019
- The 9 new rules of IT leadership
- 20 ways to kill your IT career (without knowing it)
- IT manager’s survival guide: 11 ways to thrive in the years ahead
- 7 key IT investments for 2019 (and 3 going cold)
- 10 signs top talent may soon leave
- 11 red flags to watch for when hiring
- 7 things IT should be automating
- 8 digital transformation mistakes (and how to fix them)
- 8 IT cost cutting mistakes you need to avoid
- Why IT-business alignment still fails
- CIO resumes: 6 best practices and 4 strong examples
- 4 KPIs IT should ditch (and what to measure instead)
- 6 practices of influential IT leaders