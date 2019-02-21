Google introduces Android Enterprise Recommended for Managed Service Providers

Google has continued to expand its Android Enterprise Recommended program, adding Managed Service Providers and businesses with MSP business units that provision, manage, and support devices on behalf of customers.

In a blog post, Google announced 15 initial launch partners: Accenture, Brodos, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Econocom, Honeywell Enterprise, Mobile Mentor, Mobility MEA, Offshore Tech, SCC, SHI, Skywire, Stratix, Tech Data, and Vox Mobile.

Google launched the Android Enterprise Recommended program over a year ago to validate devices and services that meet elevated requirements of the enterprise. After initially launching with a set of knowledge worker smartphones, it has since expanded to rugged devices and services including Android Enterprise Recommended for EMMs.

Vincent Ricci, the Global Head of Android Enterprise Business Development, Service Providers, said Google is aiming to give customers more confidence with deploying Android and ensuring service providers have the most current and consistent tools.

“Since Android Enterprise Recommended launched, we’ve received great feedback from customers who are putting the program to use,” he said. “Research firm IDC found that 82 percent of European Android Enterprise Recommended customers said their devices are more secure and more suited for enterprise use than other devices. We’ll continue to look for ways to expand this program and consistently raise the bar to help customers get more value from their investment in Android.”

Android Enterprise Recommended MSPs must deliver on a specific set of criteria for their customers:

Technical expertise and leadership with dedicated personnel trained by Google on implementing and supporting Android

Certified experience with Android Enterprise Recommended Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) systems

A close working relationship with Google with an assigned account manager and access to a 24/7 Google partner escalation desk

A commitment to staying current on the latest Android product features and training requirements as part of annual program re-validation

See further details about Android Enterprise Recommended and the certified MSPs.