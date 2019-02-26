Heidelberg data platform transforms the printing press

Predictive maintenance has become a kind of bellwether for digital transformation in the manufacturing industry, and here, German precision mechanical engineering company Heidelberg has been among those manufacturers leading the way.

Since 2002, Heidelberg has provided predictive monitoring and performance consulting to its customers, thanks to machine data it has collected by connecting its industrial offset printing presses to the internet. This data, transmitted, for example, in case of a service incident, proactively alerts Heidelberg to any issues that need to be addressed, says Tom Oelsner, head of digital innovation at Heidelberg.

“The customer no longer needs to pick up the phone. The machine diagnoses the data that is needed to fix the problem, sends it to our service technicians, and it is received automatically," he says.

Until recently, though, this data was opaque to customers. "If the machine, on its own is transmitting us performance data, how is the customer getting feedback on performance things? What he can improve and so on?" Oelsner asks.