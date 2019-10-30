Your guide to top tech conferences 2019 - 2020

IBM InterConnect, Code/Media, SXSW, Google Next, Microsoft WPC, Adobe Summit...conferences you may have only dreamed of attending! So many technology conferences, so little time (or money).

Maybe you're looking to stay on top of emerging trends in your industry, or get a read on what your customers are excited about. Perhaps you're actively networking for customers, vendors or even a new job. Or you might simply be looking to mingle with your peers in more informal surroundings.

Regardless of your intent, there's never a bad reason to maintain a solid network of professionals and experts in your vertical or other fields.

We also know it's hard to keep track of all the great technology conferences you might want to attend in any given month, quarter or year.

That's why we developed this sortable list, which we'll update regularly to include the most relevant tech events. While we've naturally focused on shows in the U.S., we'll pay attention to some of the more notable international events as well.

If you can't make it, or if you've already blown through your travel budget, many of these conferences offer virtual and live-streaming options as well.

November 2019

Women’s Leadership Camp, San Francisco: Nov. 3-6

Strata Software Architecture Conference, Berlin: Nov. 4-7

VMworld, Barcelona, Spain: Nov. 4-7

Web Summit, Lisbon, Portugal: Nov. 4-7

Microsoft Envision, Orlando, Fla.: Nov. 4-8

Microsoft Ignite, Orlando, Fla.: Nov. 4-8

Technology Executive Leadership Summit, San Diego: Nov. 5

PrivSec Conference, New York: Nov. 5-6

SecureIT*, Chicago: Nov. 6

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Philadelphia: Nov. 7

BlackBerry World Tour, Toronto: Nov. 7

Enfuse 2019, Las Vegas: Nov. 11-14

CIO Executive Leadership Summit, Seattle: Nov. 12

AI & Big Data Conference, Santa Clara: Nov. 13-14

Digital Enterprise Transformation Assembly, Miami: Nov. 13-14

FutureIT*, New York: Nov. 19

Digital Workplace & Intranet Global Forum, New York City: Nov. 19-20

Dreamforce, San Francisco: Nov. 19-22

DEVCON 2019, Mainz, Germany: Nov. 19-20

BlackBerry World Tour, Sydney: Nov. 21

The Digital Transformation Conference, London: Nov. 21

December 2019

Future Compute, Cambridge, Mass.: Dec. 2-3

AWS re:Invent, Las Vegas: Dec. 2-6

CIO Perspectives*, Houston: Dec. 5

Agile Testing and Test Automation Summit, Boston: Dec. 5

IA Week, New Orleans: Dec. 3-6

Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit, New York, Dec. 5

SharePoint Fest, Chicago: Dec. 9-13

February 2020

PrivSec Conference, London: Feb. 4-5

March 2020

Strata Machine Learning & Data Conference, San Jose, Calif.: March 15-18

Digital Leadership Forum, Vienna: March 16-17

AGENDA20*, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.: March 23-25

April 2020

Red Hat Summit, San Francisco: April 27-30

CSO50*, Scottsdale, Ariz.: April 27-29

June 2020

LiveWorx Digital Transformation Event, Boston: June 8-11

August 2020

Digital Transformation Connect, San Diego: Aug. 31 – Sept. 2

* This event is presented by IDG Communications, the parent company of CIO.com