Your guide to top tech conferences 2020

IBM InterConnect, Code/Media, SXSW, Google Next, Microsoft WPC, Adobe Summit...conferences you may have only dreamed of attending! So many technology conferences, so little time (or money).

Maybe you're looking to stay on top of emerging trends in your industry, or get a read on what your customers are excited about. Perhaps you're actively networking for customers, vendors or even a new job. Or you might simply be looking to mingle with your peers in more informal surroundings.

Regardless of your intent, there's never a bad reason to maintain a solid network of professionals and experts in your vertical or other fields.

We also know it's hard to keep track of all the great technology conferences you might want to attend in any given month, quarter or year.

That's why we developed this sortable list, which we'll update regularly to include the most relevant tech events. While we've naturally focused on shows in the U.S., we'll pay attention to some of the more notable international events as well.

If you can't make it, or if you've already blown through your travel budget, many of these conferences offer virtual and live-streaming options as well.

January 2020

IDC Directions 2020, Istanbul: Jan. 14

Women in AI Dinner, London: Jan. 22

IDC Predictions 2020, Vienna: Jan. 28

Women in AI Dinner, San Francisco, Calif.: Jan 28

IDC Predictions 2020, Warsaw: Jan. 30

AI Assistant Summit, San Francisco, Calif.: Jan 30-31

Applied AI Summit, San Francisco, Calif.: Jan 30-31

Deep Learning Summit, San Francisco, Calif.: Jan 30-31

February 2020

PrivSec Conference, London: Feb. 4-5

CPX 360 2020, Vienna: Feb. 4-6

MicroStrategy World 2020, Orlando, Fla.: Feb. 4-6

Microsoft Ignite, Washington, D.C.: Feb. 6-7

Mobile Growth Summit 20, San Francisco, Calif.: Feb. 12-13

DeveloperWeek, San Francisco, Calif.: Feb. 12-16

Customer Experience & Technologies Summit, Tokyo: Feb. 13-14

Data & Analtyics Summit, Sydney: Feb. 17-18

DevNexus, Atlanta, Ga.: Feb. 19-21

CIO Leadership Forum, Phoenix, Ariz.: Feb. 23-25

Software Architecture Conference, New York, NY: Feb. 23-26

Mobile World Congress Barcelona, Barcelona: Feb. 24-27

RSA Conference 2020, San Francisco, Calif.: Feb. 24-28

EmTech Asia 2020, Singapore, Feb. 25-26

IDC at RSAC 2020, San Francisco, Calif.: Feb. 26

Application Strategies & Solutions Summit, Tokyo: Feb. 27-28

March 2020

Application Architecture, Development & Integration Summit, Mumbai: March 2-3

CIO Leadership Forum, Amsterdam: March 2-4

IT Symposium/Xpo, Dubai: March 2-4

IDC Directions 2020, Santa Clara, Calif.: March 4

IDC Security Conference, Prague: March 4

IDC Directions 2020, Boston, Mass.: March 10

Data & Analytics Summit, London: March 9-11

Identity & Access Management Summit, London: March 12-13

Strata Data & AI Conference, San Jose, Calif.: March 15-18

IDC Multi Cloud Summit 2020, Frankfurt: March 16

Women in AI Dinner, Brussels: March 16

Digital Leadership Forum, Vienna: March 16-17

Digital Workplace Summit, Phoenix, Ariz.: March 16-17

CIO Leadership Forum, London: March 16-18

AI & Big Data Expo Global 2020, London: March 17-18

DevOps Talks Conference, Melbourne: March 18-20

AGENDA20*, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.: March 23-25

DevOps Talks Conference, Auckland: March 24-25

Data & Analytics Summit, Grapevine, Tex.: March 23-26

World Summit AI Americas, Montreal: March 25-26

IoT Device Security Conference, Santa Clara, Calif.: March 26

Women in FinTech Summit, London: March 31

Women in AI Dinner, London, March 31

AI in Finance Summit, London, March 31-April 1

AI in Insurance Summit, London, March 31-April 1

CIO Leadership Forum, Hollywood, Fla.: March 30-April 1

Black Hat Asia 2020, Singapore: March 31-April 3

April 2020

ODSC East, Boston, Mass.: April 13-17

Strata Data & AI Conference, London: April 20-23

IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, Tokyo: April 22-24

IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, Sydney: April 27-28

Red Hat Summit, San Francisco: April 27-30

CSO50*, Scottsdale, Ariz.: April 27-29

May 2020

Women in AI Dinner, Berlin, May 12

Tech Growth & Innovation Conference, San Diego, Calif.: May 11-13

IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, Mumbai: May 14-15

Tech Growth & Innovation Conference, London: May 18-19

Security & Risk Management Summit, Munich: May 18-19

Women in AI Dinner, Austin, Tex.: May 19

Applied AI Summit, Austin, Tex.: May 21-22

AI for CPG Summit, Austin, Tex.: May 21-22

Technology & Innovation India 2020, Mumbai: May 26

Data & Analytics Summit, Tokyo: May 26-28

June 2020

Security & Risk Management Summit, National Harbor, Md.: June 1-4

Big Data & AI Toronto, Toronto: June 3-4

Technology & Innovation Europe 2020, London: June 4-5

Application Architecture, Development & Integration Summit, London: June 8-9

Data & Analytics Summit, Mumbai: June 8-9

Customer Experience & Technologies Summit, London: June 8-9

Women in AI Dinner, London: June 9

AI for Good Dinner, London: June 9

LiveWorx Digital Transformation Event, Boston: June 8-11

Enterprise Architecture & Technology Summit, London: June 10-11

Data & Analytics Summit, Geneva: June 15-16

Software Architecture Conference, Santa Clara, Calif.: June 15-18

Infrastructure & Ops Conference, Santa Clara, Calif.: June 15-18

Women in AI Dinner, Boston, Mass.: June 16

IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, Frankfurt: June 16-17

Customer Experience & Technologies Summit, Sydney: June 16-17

AI in Healthcare Summit, Boston, Mass.: June 18-19

AI in Pharmaceuticals Summit, Boston, Mass.: June 18-19

CIO & IT Executive Summit, Frankfurt: June 18-19

IDC European Future of Work Summit, Mallorca: June 22-23

Collision, Toronto: June 22-25

Spark+AI Summit 2020, San Francisco, Calif.: June 23-25

Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Shanghai, June 30-July 2

July 2020

AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2020, Amsterdam: July 1-2

Open Source Software Conference, Portland, Ore.: July 13-16

Reinforcement Learning Summit, San Francisco, Calif.: July 15-16

Mobile Growth Summit New York, New York, NY: July 16

Security & Risk Management Summit, Sydney: July 27-28

August 2020

Mobile Growth Summit Canada, Toronto: Aug. 13

CIO 100 Symposium & Awards*, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA: Aug. 17-19

DevOps Talks Conference, Singapore: Aug. 17-19

Application Architecture, Development & Integration Summit, Sydney: Aug. 24-25

Catalyst Conference, San Diego, Calif.: Aug. 24-27

VMworld, San Francisco, Calif.: Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Digital Transformation Connect, San Diego: Aug. 31 – Sept. 2

Security & Risk Management Summit, Tokyo: Aug. 31-Sept. 2

September 2020

IT Sourcing, Procurement, Vendor & Asset Management Summit, London: Sept. 9-11

ODSC India, Bangalore: Sept. 9-12

AI in RegTech Summit, New York, NY: Sept. 10-11

AI in Finance Summit, New York, NY: Sept. 10-11

AI in Insurance Summit, New York, NY: Sept. 10-11

Security & Risk Management Summit, London: Sept. 14-16

Strata Data & AI Conference, New York, NY: Sept. 14-17

ODSC Europe, Dublin: Sept. 14-18

Catalyst Conference, London: Sept. 17-18

IT Sourcing, Procurement, Vendor & Asset Management Summit, Dallas, Tex.: Sept. 21-23

AI in Marketing Summit, London: Sept. 24-25

AI in Retail Summit, London: Sept. 24-25

AI in Healthcare Summit, London: Sept. 24-25

Deep Learning Summit, London: Sept. 24-25

Digital Workplace Summit, London: Sept. 24-25

October 2020

ODSC Brasil, Sao Paulo: Oct. 15

TensorFlow World, Santa Clara, Calif.: Oct. 19-22

Women in AI Dinner, Toronto: Oct. 20

AI in Finance Summit, Toronto: Oct. 22-23

Deep Learning Summit, Toronto: Oct. 22-23

Reinforcement Learning Summit, Toronto: Oct. 22-23

IT Symposium/Xpo, Gold Coast, Australia: Oct. 26-29

ODSC West, San Francisco, Calif.: Oct. 26-30

Data & Analytics Summit, Frankfurt: Oct. 27-28

Mobile World Congress Americas, Los Angeles, Calif.: Oct. 28

November 2020

Technology & Innovation North America, Chicago, Ill.: Nov. 3-4

Women in AI Dinner, London: Nov. 11

Applied AI Summit, Seattle, Wash.: Nov. 12-13

AI for Good Summit, Seattle, Wash.: Nov. 12-13

Software Architecture Conference, Berlin: Nov. 16-18

Infrastructure & Ops Conference, Berlin: Nov. 16-19

December 2020

Data Strategy & Insights 2020, Austin, Tex.: Dec. 1-2

* This event is presented by IDG Communications, the parent company of CIO.com