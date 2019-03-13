Platforms + User Experience Drive Huawei’s Digital Transformation

Founded in 1987, Huawei has accumulated more than 30 years of engineering and manufacturing experience. In 2018, the company’s global sales revenue was USD 108.5 billion, and it ranked 72ndon the Fortune Global 500. Huawei has had to overcome multiple challenges on the way to success, and digital transformation is simply the next step in the company’s mission to improve its complex business environment.

Huawei’s Digital Vision

Huawei is committed to bringing digital transformation to every person, home, and organization to create a fully connected, intelligent world.

But before Huawei can digitalize the industry and society-at-large, the company must first transform itself into a fully connected, smart enterprise — and to achieve this, we have decided to prioritize our own digital transformation for the next five years.

By accomplishing ‘Digital First’ — the process of becoming fully connected and smart — Huawei hopes to create new industry benchmarks for efficiency, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.

Digital Platforms Resolve the Challenges of Our Time

The crucial question for every modern enterprise is, “Why undergo digital transformation?”

First and foremost, the fourth industrial revolution is upon us, and digital production using data processing tools such as ICT platforms, software, and services is becoming a common practice across all businesses. With the expectation that profound changes will impact every aspect of society, digitalization is spawning new business opportunities and revenue sources.

Low operational efficiency and high operating costs are the business challenges of our time; and so far, advancements in robotics and other forms of mechanical automation have been unable to solve all operational bottlenecks throughout an organization. But digital technology in the form of shared data pools willeventually solve these problems and allow enterprises to simultaneously optimize products, experiences, and costs.

When businesses discuss digital transformation, the discussion often begins with a focus on technology. However, based on years of experience, Huawei has determined that the transformation solution requires a combination of technology and business that simultaneously aligns business fundamentals and creates value for customers and users.

Digital transformation is a two-line V-model. The Customer-Business-Architecture (CBA) line is focused on the customer as the driver of business and architectural improvements. The AI + Big data + Cloud (ABC) line is focused on unified cloud platforms as the foundation for deployed solutions.

Huawei

Digital Transformation Goals

Huawei has designed its digital transformation architecture around five objectives:

One-Stop Experiences

First, we must deepen connectivity to achieve user satisfaction by building one-stop service experiences for five different types of users: enterprise customers, consumers, partners, suppliers, and Huawei employees.

Our aim is build service platforms that link our customers, end-users, partners, and development teams with the equipment and knowledge necessary to fulfill their goals in one-stop.

Scenario-Based Services

Second, we need to provide flexible and fast service orchestration support for global operations based on real-world operating scenarios. Huawei established a future direction for transformation that analyzed each of the company’s independent service scenarios, including open interfaces to support flexible scheduling for service personnel.

For example, Huawei now provides standardized IT equipment and services to mobile phone retailers globally in order to enable rapid store openings.

Service Platforms

Third, we need to establish a general platform for digital transformation that supports service growth. In order to better support digital transformation across all domains, Huawei has created a public IT platform that provides more than 600 services in four service categories (basic, platform, application, and security).

In 2018, Huawei increased its adoption of AI technology, particularly in the company’s high frequency, complex, large scale operating scenarios — turning dumb processes into intelligent ones. Today, there are more than 200 examples of AI applications in use at Huawei, and demand for similar services will continue well into the future.

Multi-Cloud Management Ability

Fourth, we need to build Results-Oriented Management and Accountability (ROMA) multi-cloud management capabilities for internal and external interconnections and interoperability. Connectivity is the core foundation for accomplishing digital transformation for traditional, non-cloud enterprises. This is why Huawei has built ROMA capabilities to secure external corporate boundaries to quickly introduce existing, mature services into multi-cloud environments.

Operational Command Platform

Fifth, we need to build an ‘Operation Command Platform + Cavalry’ for real-time operations. To better prepare for the future, Huawei is revamping its entire operating system to create a real-time, intelligent command platform. The ultimate goal is the creation of a full-service, full-scenario operations center that provides service monitoring and alerts, process coordination, event scheduling, and forecasting to support our digital transformation and service development.

Huawei

Digital Transformation Insights

After undertaking its own digital transformation, Huawei is in the position to provide valuable insight to enterprises hoping to start their own transformation process.

First, ‘Digital First’ is a business transition that should be led by the business division. Second, a digital transformation is a top-level project that requires firm strategic determination and decisive action once a direction is chosen. Third, companies must build a ROADS (Real-time, On-demand, All-online, DIY, Social) experience driven by customer and end-user needs. Fourth, you need to build a two-line V-model of business and digital technology that aligns with your business while creating more value for your customers and end-users. Fifth, aim high, but start low. Create a blueprint and a systematic design. Start by identifying the enterprise’s real problems, find breakthroughs, and resolve single issues before trying to cover all areas. Finally, digital transformations cannot be achieved in a single stroke. Choose a direction, keep innovating, and respond with speed and flexibility.

Under the theme of "Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World", Huawei Enterprise makes its debut at MWC 2019. During the event, Huawei officially releases its Digital Platform strategy, demonstrating its insights and practices of digital transformation. This strategy converges a multitude of leading innovative digital technologies and services (AI, big data, IoT, cloud, video, etc.). On this platform, customers can freely explore the path of digital transformation and draw the blueprint of their business development in the intelligent era. Click here to Find more about Huawei Enterprise: https://e.huawei.com/en/