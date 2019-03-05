Managed Google Play simplifies app distribution

Getting mobile apps for work should be simple. Just as with consumer app stores, you ought to be able to download the right apps for getting the job done.

The best way to build this experience on Android in the enterprise is through managed Google Play. Admins can create a customized, secure storefront for internal and publicly available apps that mirrors what consumers experience through the public Google Play Store.

Managed Google Play also standardizes procedures for distributing apps throughout an organization, integrating with Enterprise Mobility Management providers’ (EMMs) tools.

Problems solved by managed Google Play

With managed Google Play, IT teams control what apps are available in an organization’s Play Store and enable purchasing departments to bulk license desired apps.

Additionally, admins can securely distribute and remotely configure both private and public applications. There’s a large set of policy controls at their disposal to secure both the apps and data on end users’ devices. Users do not have the ability to sideload apps, eliminating the potential for introducing a potentially harmful application.

One of the several new ways to provision devices is zero-touch enrollment, in which the device itself is the registered entity, not the account. This streamlined approach is also applied to the distribution of enterprise apps through managed Play, whereby app pushes and updates can be done silently under IT control, without bothering the user. And apps can be automatically configured to company settings as they are installed — with no long configuration documentation required, and no possibility of users accidentally setting up the apps incorrectly.

Among other improvements, the need for each user to have a Google account has been removed. That requirement may have sounded benign, but in practice it opened the doors to several practices that are potentially harmful: allowing users to install any consumer Play Store apps they wished on an enterprise device (even if those apps could potentially compromise the company information on the device), and accidentally locking enterprise devices.

Google Play Protect

Historically, people had concerns about malware in the consumer Play store. That’s an exceedingly rare problem these days, and it’s even less of a problem in a managed Play store where IT has vetted each app. Google Play Protect provides a local layer of defense against malware that is informed by the experience of all Android devices. It automatically scans the device periodically, and works to keep the device, data, and apps safe. Google Play Protect is backed by the strength of Google's machine learning algorithms and ongoing vetting of apps in Play Store, so it is always improving in real time.

Help for custom apps

Enterprises often sink hundreds of thousands of dollars into developing custom apps. The final step to getting these apps into the hands of corporate users is to publish them to managed Google Play.

That process has recently become easier with the acquisition of fastlane and its integration with the Custom App Publishing API. Writing software is done with the custom app publishing API. Fastlane allows app deployment without coding the solution.

The open source fastlane platform offers a suite of app automation tools that can automate screenshots, manage beta deployments, as well as sign and push apps to the Play store. It helps save time, as it can configure and run releases without building custom release tools. It also helps users by giving them access to their organization’s apps faster.

Managed Google Play in your EMM console

It used to be that managed Google Play was a separate user experience from the EMM console. Now the two can be integrated, thanks to the managed Google Play iframe. This offers users a unified mobility management experience.

For more information on managed Google Play, see this overview document. To see some of the apps certified for work use, see the managed Google Play catalog.