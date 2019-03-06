For Ginnie Mae, data analytics lends disaster relief

When disaster strikes, data can help organizations keep a pulse on the fallout. But without an effective analytics strategy and platform, all the data in the world won’t help facilitate difficult decisions when they matter most.

In 2017, Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria spread destruction through Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas and the U.S. Virgin Islands. As the individuals affected tried to pick up the pieces in the wake of the storms, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) scrambled to understand the magnitude of the impact on its mortgage issuers. Ginnie Mae's answer was a new analytics tool: The Disaster Response and Relief Dashboard.

Ginnie Mae is a wholly owned government corporation within the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) with the mission of expanding affordable housing. To help lenders get a better price for their loans in capital markets, Ginnie Mae bundles mortgages into mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and sells them to investors. This $2 trillion portfolio, in turn, enables Ginnie Mae lenders to make new mortgage loans available to first-time home buyers, low-income borrowers, and veterans.

"With these hurricanes bringing widespread destruction to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Ginnie Mae was in need of a tool that would enable the business to proactively manage the portfolios associated with the lenders' affected areas," says Tamara Togans, vice president of enterprise data management at Ginnie Mae.