Edge & Fog Computing Play Essential Roles in Industry 4.0

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) offers exciting opportunities to innovate, improve the customer experience, and optimize operations.

However, to gain those benefits, organizations will require several critical components to help gather and make sense of IIoT data. As a result, two elements in Industry 4.0 have emerged: edge computing and fog computing.

Edge and Fog Computing

As manufacturers can attest, some broadband and cloud-based connections suffer from reduced latency, reliability, and availability, especially in remote industrial locations. No matter how big or small that risk is, any amount of downtime on a production line, for example, is unacceptable.

In addition, the further the data has to travel to the data center, the more time and expense it takes to store and process.

That’s why it’s important to put that data processing capabilities, especially for the most time-sensitive data, right at the edge of the network where it is generated, close to sensors, machines, and IIoT devices. This is edge computing.

“At the edge, [the business-critical network] delivers timely and proximate connection to local compute and analytics resources,” writes 451 Research. “In the cloud, it provides elastic bandwidth to move data in and out of the cloud and between multiple cloud instances. It also helps orchestrate workloads across all those venues, the right data and application functionality at the right place at the right time.”

The use cases are many and varied. Edge computing is often a more reliable, potent, and deployable option for certain sectors such as the oil and gas industry, which typically has equipment located out at sea or in difficult-to-reach locales. And manufacturers can act on IIoT data much more quickly when these workloads are processed at the network’s edge, boosting production performance.

The retail industry is expected to see the fastest adoption of edge computing, as these enterprises increasingly use shopping tools, videos, and digital signage to connect with customers. Having faster, closer access to their client base enables retailers to gain quick insights into their buying behaviors, gives them the ability to customize experiences on the fly, and improve surveillance and security.

Healthcare organizations, too, are striving to better connect machines at the edge. Doing so enables them to more quickly and efficiently improve patient care. For example, diagnostic machines can immediately transmit data relating to a patient’s condition, helping doctors make quicker decisions. Sensors on hospital beds and wheelchairs can track availability and usage, ensuring equipment is available when needed.

Just as the IIoT devices will need processing at the edge of the network, the data they’re amassing will need analysis. Enter fog computing.

“Fog provides the missing link for what data needs to be pushed to the cloud, and what can be analyzed locally, at the edge,” explains Mung Chiang, dean of Purdue University’s College of Engineering and one of the nation’s top researchers on fog and edge computing.

Similar to the benefits of edge computing, fog computing provides low-latency analytics at the endpoints. This reduces bandwidth requirements and the distance that the data has to travel to be analyzed, which equates to cost savings.

The Necessary Network

While edge and fog computing are great gateways for the IIoT revolution, organizations will have to pay close attention to network capacity, functionality, and connectivity to fully realize their potential— all elements of a business-critical network.

As enterprises launch into the Industry 4.0 era and adopt IIoT, edge and fog computing, it’s critical to focus on network capabilities. The right solution providers can help build a business-critical network that provides everything necessary to reap the benefits of these emerging trends.

Find out more here.