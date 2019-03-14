9 ways to address the IT retirement boom

The tech talent crunch is real, as enterprises around the world find qualified staff harder to attract . Worse, working age populations are shrinking in forty countries, including France, Russia, China, and Spain. In America, Baby Boomer retirements, low immigration rates, and record-setting low unemployment are making it difficult for many enterprises to attract and keep qualified staff — especially for roles in which legacy skills are in high demand.

America’s falling birth rate after the 2008 recession doesn’t bode well for the long-term impact of pending retirements. Companies need to recognize that without a more creative approach to workforce needs, increased demand will outstrip the supply of available IT staff supply for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, the problem is not obvious until executive management analyzes demographic trends and the resulting staffing implications. If your enterprise has not begun to prepare, help the executive team understand the problem and develop an enterprise wide roadmap.

Following are nine ways organizations can begin to address this issue before an increasing talent shortage becomes an existential crisis for your IT. Make sure IT has its own plan and don’t delay making any required changes. There’s really no downside. Even if a large number of additional people joined the labor force, you will have a very efficient and highly effective IT organization for them to join.

Exploit self-service