Culture key to data-driven transformation at Jefferson Health

For most organizations, the key to becoming a data-driven organization is culture change. That has been the case for Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, which launched a digital transformation four years ago with the goal of using data to reimagine health, education, and discovery.

Formed by the merger of five independent health systems and two universities over the course of three years, Jefferson Health’s data and analytics capabilities were fragmented and inconsistent. Mouneer Odeh, vice president of enterprise analytics and chief data scientist of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, came on board from Quest Diagnostics four years ago to bring the health system into the data-driven future.

At that moment, Odeh says, healthcare was at an inflexion point. The health system, which Odeh describes as having been "data rich but information poor," needed a better understanding of its patients and their risks, and the organization's financial stakes.

"All of these different factors are really driving immense transformation in healthcare," says Odeh, who previously served as director of health information ventures at Quest Diagnostics. "The business models are changing from fee-for-service to fee-for-value, population health initiatives are really helping to accelerate that transformation, and, ultimately the root of all of that — a key enabler of our success in the future — has to be analytics."