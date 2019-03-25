XaaS: Making the shift to services-oriented IT

When Srini Koushik talks about shifting to internal IT services that employees can access in a self-service model — sometimes referred to as “everything as a service” (XaaS) — he likens it to the saying: “The more things change; the more they stay the same.”

Healthcare is an evolving target, says Koushik, CIO and CTO of Magellan Health, and the need to do things faster, better and cheaper is always at the forefront of everything IT does. XaaS isn’t a new concept — just a growing one, he adds. “It’s the same thing we’ve done before.” But now, “the underlying technology allows us to improve productivity and speed to market. Those are still the key drivers.”

Continuously improving business processes has long been an IT mandate, but now, the ability to mimic the cloud services model and provide services in-house is changing the IT paradigm, thanks to software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and a myriad of other as-a-service offerings.

“We couldn’t do faster, better, cheaper 20 years ago, but you can today, and as a healthcare organization we have embraced it starting with SaaS,’’ which is used in all of Magellan’s business units because of the ease of use it provides, says Koushik.