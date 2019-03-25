AI: Making Sense of the Industrial Internet of Things

Industry 4.0 is, in a good way, forcing companies’ hands to make change. The exciting promises of emerging technologies like Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) are propelling enterprises faster along their transformational journeys. This is particularly true for sectors that rely heavily on operational technology (OT), such as manufacturing, transportation, energy, and healthcare.

Previously, this series explored IIoT, as well as the need for edge and fog computing to provide the necessary connectivity within Industry 4.0. Here we’ll examine another interconnected component that is essential for IIoT: artificial intelligence.

Defining AI

There is so much data everywhere today. Smart devices, sensors, and machines generate a wealth of valuable information for enterprises in all sectors. However, many companies lack the tools and resources, as well as the necessary skill sets, to make sense of it all.

In addition, sectors that rely heavily on OT can face legacy and interoperability challenges. They may be using software or systems to collect pertinent device data from physical systems, but it may be a Herculean task to integrate that information with corporate IT systems and create one coherent view.

Enter artificial intelligence. AI is a broad term that encompasses natural language processing, deep learning, speech recognition, and machine learning technologies. But the essential concept is simple: AI algorithms can be used to train machines and computers to analyze information.

The benefits of flowing IIoT data — both real-time and historical — into AI models are substantial, affecting all industries. AI can help organizations better understand why a piece of equipment fails while also offering potential remedies; assist doctors with real-time diagnostics; help mining companies locate minerals to extract; and provide cities with immediate traffic and road-condition analysis.

All of these examples translate to tangible business impacts: cost savings, faster service, improved customer satisfaction, and greater efficiencies and use of existing resources.

Making AI Work at the Network Level

But there’s a hitch. Companies must not underestimate the value of a key element of infrastructure as they seek the advantages of AI technology: having a high-performance network.

Consider all of the data constantly captured by IIoT devices. It takes significant compute power and capacity to handle the volume and necessary processing speed to make intelligent decisions. That means the network must be designed to deliver along dimensions of connectivity, elasticity, and reliability. For example, it’s all well and good to have smart algorithms helping doctors during operations, but that AI-assisted surgery also requires reliable and scalable connectivity.

To solve for this, organizations will need to build business-critical industrial networks that are capable of delivering AI functionality. They must pay close attention to:

Seamless, secure connections across devices, network, and application layers

Performance, latency, bandwidth, and manageability

Mission-critical connection requirements

Edge and multi-cloud connectivity

Intelligent provisioning for scalability, availability, and performance

Having well-built connective networks ensures that enterprises are prepared for Industry 4.0 and can make the most of IIoT and AI technology.

