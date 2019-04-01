Essential practices of successful agile teams

Glenn Di Biasi is moving his IT teams at New York University to agile, implementing practices such as rapid application development, Scrum sessions and daily standup meetings.

But Di Biasi, NYU’s CIO, says the teams need more than the agile framework and leading best practices to be effective.

They need to be aligned to common goals so they can break down the barriers that exist between technology disciplines. They need new technologies, such as testing and continuous integration tools, so they can automate and move quickly. And they need champions — both at the team level and in leadership — to foster the collaboration needed between tech and business for the agile approach to succeed.

“It’s about expectation-setting and pushing the work forward in the right way,” Di Biasi says.