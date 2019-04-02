Top 11 RPA tools

If your organization is like most, you probably have a large chunk of old code that continues to work perfectly well, at least according to its original specs. The problem is that the original specs imagined that your business users would enjoy spending their days clicking on the same boxes in the same pattern and waiting for the same screen to refresh.

Enter robotic process automation (RPA). More a means for streamlining work with old software than anything to do with Asimov’s three laws of robotics, RPA is here to save your organization from boring, repetitive tasks better suited for a machine by adding another layer of automation to your stack that will click on those boxes for us. And it’s not just because clicking a button is such an imposition. The new robotic layer can also add more safeguards to prevent mistakes.

Some companies market RPA as “workflow automation” or “work process management.” Others distinguish RPA from plain-old “business process automation” by saying that RPA includes newer, more sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine vision routines. The tools have definitely gotten smarter at dealing with legacy screen shots and paperwork, but in the end, tools under each of these headings are all about relieving humans from the job of bossing around old software.

Interest in RPA is rising in part because organizations are realizing that, despite all their best intents, rewriting the old code means reading it, rethinking it and redesigning it — often starting with an old language few have the talent and experience to go at. So, if the software works, maybe it’s better to leave it alone and just glue another layer on top.