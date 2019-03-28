HPE SimpliVity named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Listening to how others rate products and services helps consumers with important buying decisions. That’s why customer choice awards are popular across many industries. These awards recognize businesses rated highly by their customers – real people who provide valuable insights and reviews about products and services they use.

Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice recognition is no exception. The Gartner Peer Insights is a “robust enterprise IT product and service review platform that hosts more than 180,000 verified customer reviews across 320 defined markets.” Gartner uses their Peer Insights Customer Choice recognition to distinguish vendors that are the most highly rated by their customers. To determine their awards, Gartner Peer Insights uses the reviews submitted by verified end-user professionals, and takes into account a vendor’s number of reviews and the overall user ratings. “This peer-rated distinction can be a useful complement to expert opinion, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution,” Gartner explains.

To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

Customer choice awards

Recently, HPE was named as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructurerecipient. This award is given to the best hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, as reviewed by customers. For this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. HPE SimpliVity earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 based on 200 verified published reviews, 174 of which are for HPE SimpliVity, as of March 19, 2019.

Below are several reviews from HPE SimpliVity customers that contributed to Gartner Peer Insights:

“[HPE] SimpliVity - the BEST hyperconverged solution available… Watch out for competitors that say they are a true hyperconverged solution. Most are only partially so. Many still require a separate backup solution.” - IT Manager, Manufacturing

“Swiss army knife for IT infrastructure or DevOps teams.. [HPE SimpliVity] simplified IT infrastructure management and operations in a small team with high requirements to the infrastructure. It is a storage, backup, deduplication and DR solution in a single box which can scale up with your growing business requirements. With additional modules it can also simplify the network and security management and provide a platform for an agile DevOPs team.” – Senior IT Specialist, Infrastructure and Operations

“[HPE SimpliVity] is an enterprise-grade hyperconverged platform that speeds application performance, and improves backup/restore efficiency of VMs” - Senior Network Architect, Finance

Driving innovation

HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged customers worldwide are experiencing faster IT deployments, improved cycle times, and productivity gains, which is contributing to HPE SimpliVity growing faster than the hyperconverged infrastructure market. While the hyperconverged market is rapidly growing at a rate of 67.2%, HPE SimpliVity surpassed this rate with an amazing 100.6% year-over-year growth.1

HPE is seeing strong adoption of HPE SimpliVity powered by Intel® in data center consolidation, VDI, edge and ROBO use cases. Alterra Mountain Company, The Jackson Laboratory, Princeton Holdings, Promesa, and thousands of other HPE SimpliVity customers are shifting from spending valuable time and resources on operations to driving real business outcomes and innovation.

To simplify and accelerate the journey to hybrid cloud enabling new services, improved time-to-market, and business growth, HPE has a broad, global presence and capabilities to help customers innovate faster. Through our composable cloud strategy, with automation, AI-driven operations, security and compliance to deliver a turnkey solution ready to scale, HPE continues to work with customers to push the industry forward. As evidence, we recently announced Composable Fabric, which increases agility, enables friction-free scaling, and improves automation and intelligence. In the near future, we’ll expand capabilities to deliver on our vision to streamline IT operations with fast, simple, and efficient hyperconverged platforms that help customers solve their most challenging hybrid projects and enable digital transformation.

Why customer feedback is so important

Earlier this year, HPE SimpliVity received CRN’s 2018 Product of the Year award and was also named a leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure. Customer feedback is vitally important to all vendors for helping deliver solutions that ultimately fit customer needs and solve business problems. These recent awards reflect HPE’s commitment to customers and demonstrates how HPE is using customer feedback to continuously shape its products and services.

To learn more about the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure or to read the reviews written by the IT professionals who use these solutions, please visit Customers’ Choice announcement. To learn more about HPE SimpliVity, check out the Gorilla Guide to Hyperconverged Infrastructure Strategy.

