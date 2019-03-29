Adobe Experience Platform Makes Delivering Personalized Customer Experiences a Reality

Businesses today track a lot of different information about a customer’s interactions with their website, content, and other marketing activities. And chances are they

store this information in multiple and siloed applications and databases. With disparate data stored in disconnected apps, the ability to create a “360-degree view of the customer” is virtually impossible. Worse, the time needed to combine even a few data sources makes real-time responses or offers out of the question.

To solve this problem, Adobe is bringing order to scattered data with Adobe Experience Platform, an open, extensible platform that breaks down data siloes across an organization and stitches data together in real time to deliver a complete customer profile. Built from the ground up to ingest both batch and streaming data, Adobe Experience Platform makes it possible to provide prospects and customers with timely, attractive offers and content.

To simplify and automate data integration, Adobe Experience Platform has several connectors that allow organizations to directly link to key software products/platforms and APIs that work with existing apps as well as support the development of new ones.

This comprehensive data set enables organizations to deliver real-time personalization at scale. Companies can now respond to consumer behavior instantly, eliminating latency and delays that occur when using batch-oriented systems. With a single view of the customer that taps both external and internal data sources, companies can quickly make intelligent decisions and segment customer profiles—and act on that information in real time.

For IT teams, it’s now possible to eliminate many of the manual tasks needed to combine disparate data sets but which waste IT resources and slow the ability to respond to business demands. Automating data integration tasks enables IT teams to move past “data mechanic” discussions and up-level their interaction with customer engagement teams. And by using APIs to simplify data access, development teams can respond more quickly to demands for new apps that further improve the customer experience.

With Adobe Experience Platform, organizations are in a position to better understand their customers and make data actionable by using AI and machine learning (ML) technologies. A single high-quality customer database eliminates much of the manual data wrangling previously necessary to use AI/ML. In addition, Adobe Sensei, an AI/ML framework, can be used in lockstep with Experience Platform to deliver intelligence-driven, real-time decisions that take the most relevant action for a specific customer. Sensei can also be used to anticipate what a customer is likely to want next and deliver it proactively. These AI tools enhance audience building by quickly finding “look-alike” audiences or using predictive modeling to identify them.

To help organizations successfully deploy Experience Platform, Adobe experts offer two important tips. The first is to have a strong understanding of the customer journey (and the key touch points within it) and clarity about how that journey needs to be shifted or where innovation will impact it. The second is to identify all potential data sources that will be integrated with Experience Platform before deployment.

For more information on how your organization can create a competitive edge with Adobe Experience Platform, click here.