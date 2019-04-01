Network Infrastructure: The ‘Glue’ of Industry 4.0

Technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence, and virtual reality (VR) can help organizations gain valuable insights from their physical infrastructure – but they can’t do it alone.

In industries where the enterprise typically relies on heavy machinery or other physical equipment for their business model – including sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, energy, and healthcare – the ability to connect these assets and gather data from them can lead to benefits like improved efficiency and predictive maintenance. This integration of operational technology with the IT network is often referred to as “Industry 4.0,” and it’s leading more and more companies to invest in solutions such as sensors, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics.

Too often, however, what’s missing is the “connective glue” of an IT network that goes beyond Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and narrowband cellular links to provide the connectivity required to meet the demands of these new technologies.

For real bottom-line benefits, Industry 4.0 technologies require not only greater bandwidth and lower latency, but also the flexibility to run workloads where they are best suited. For example, IIoT sensor data might need to be stored and analyzed at the network edge (near the physical equipment that is generating the data) in order to optimize application performance. But the data may eventually be transmitted to a central data center or the cloud – either for archival purposes, or because the data needs to be run through AI algorithms or other programs.

Features of the Industry 4.0 Network

To carry industrial data across organizations in ways that create new business value, networks must deliver seamless performance across all of the applications they support. They must also ensure availability at all times (particularly for use cases where lives and safety are at stake). Additionally, IT networks must extend everywhere the business does, ensuring that no site, sensor, worker, or customer is left behind. Without this performance and reach, technology and business leaders can never be sure that they’re getting the real-time insights they need to help optimize operations.

It’s also important that the network is both elastic and scalable. This means automatically adjusting to optimize resource utilization and meet application needs as compute workloads move, or when new sites are added and demands fluctuate. At the same time, the network must scale cost-effectively as more bandwidth, processing, and other capabilities are needed over time.

Finally, security is, as always, of paramount concern. As the network expands, so does the threat radius. Every network designed for Industry 4.0 should play a role in minimizing threats and ensuring that any changes are compliant with enterprise policy.

Key Industrial Network Technologies

The technologies that enable these networking capabilities continue to evolve. Today, for example, Low-Power WANs are helping connect industrial endpoints. Soon, much of that connectivity will likely shift to LTE or emerging 5G connectivity, which will dramatically expand the applications that businesses can run over an operator’s network. Private LTE networks combine elements of both approaches. Because they’re private, they can be fine-tuned to suit particular needs, such as low latency or high throughput.

Often, organizations that embrace IIoT must move a significant share of computing to the network edge. Reasons include latency requirements, the cost of transporting data across the network, lack of reliable bandwidth at certain locations, and/or security concerns. Technology leaders can enable edge computing both via on-premises infrastructure and through multi-access edge compute (MEC) infrastructure, which provides a server location between the edge and core to deliver compute and analytics capabilities on an operator network.

As they build out their industrial networks, tech leaders should also embrace network function virtualization (NFV) to enhance agility, as well as software-defined networking (SDN) to configure networks in real time and respond to unplanned events such as high traffic loads. Additionally, they will need to optimize IP/optical network infrastructure to move data to the cloud and between different clouds hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

By connecting equipment, collecting industrial data, and processing and analyzing this information, businesses stand poised to generate insights that can give them a competitive edge. But they need an extensive, high-performance, business critical network infrastructure – aka, the “glue” of Industry 4.0 -- to bring these solutions together.

