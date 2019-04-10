10 IT automation mistakes to avoid

From a practical standpoint, it’s hard to argue against automation. Enterprises can gain all kinds of efficiencies, save time and money, improve quality, and ultimately boost their financial results by automating processes that have previously been handled manually.

Automation can also be problematic, however, especially when companies deploy newer technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) for business processes. Other automation efforts, including those related to DevOps, cloud automation, and IT service management (ITSM) and help desks, are not without challenges.

If done correctly, automation can live up to its promise in a big way. The key is knowing which IT automation mistakes to avoid. Here are some examples of errors that can hamper automation efforts.

Failing to define an automation strategy