Enabling a Multi-Cloud Future Down Under

Enterprises throughout Australia are familiar with Macquarie Cloud Services. Part of the Macquarie Telecom Group, it provides datacenter, cloud, cyber security, and telecommunications services to companies and government agencies throughout Australia.

We recently connected with James Mystakidis, group executive for Macquarie Cloud Services, about the nuances associated with multi-cloud deployments, the customer experience, what organizations should look for when choosing datacenter services, and the importance of being VMware Cloud Verified.

“Cloud computing can be a double-edge sword that makes new things possible, but also brings new challenges that can be difficult to achieve in the face of falling budgets, the war for IT talent, and the increasing complexity not only of enterprise IT, but also how organizations of all kinds do business today,” says Mystakidis. “For example, in addition to the overwhelming adoption of hybrid IT occurring today, eight out of 10 organizations in Australia are actively pursuing a multi-cloud future. And that evolution is not something many organizations can navigate on their own.”

Macquarie recently partnered with Forrester Research to explore this hypothesis and to understand how organizations make the business case for a multi-cloud approach.

“An organization might want to avoid vendor lock-in, or tailor the cloud they use to a particular use case, for example core infrastructure, applications, or analytics,” Mystakidis explains. “Regardless, there are costs, risks and complexity, which can include compliance, security, and coding. That’s why it’s absolutely crucial that you have a partner who understands the workload in question and matches it to the right platform.”

To that end, Mystakidis offers advice to enterprises that are in the process of selecting data center services:

Don’t simply transfer current processes into the cloud: The average datacenter is now more than 10 years old and up to 80% less efficient than contemporary designs. Because of this, few organizations benefit or truly realize the potential of the cloud by simply moving existing workloads into it. Mystakidis advises: “A ‘journey to the cloud’ is often cited — as if the cloud was a place. Instead, it’s a strategic approach to leveraging a range of technologies that help businesses re-invent themselves.”

Look for partners that offer carrier neutrality rather than just reselling a third-party's capacity in the cloud: Look for a services provider that enables you to benefit from their connections, but gives you the freedom to use existing ones while simultaneously supporting a design that works best for your organization.

Keep compliance and sovereignty requirements in mind: Look for a provider and platforms that address your requirements now, and the future.

Seek an exemplary customer experiencethat is measured and monitored: When incidents and opportunities arise, they are often technical and urgent, requiring 24/7 assistance. Ask for metrics and examples.

Finally, Mystakidis points out the difference-maker of being VMware Cloud Verified: “It demonstrates an ability to work with established platforms, standards, and investments to deliver a mix of on-premises, co-located, and hybrid solutions that are flexible enough to evolve with any organization’s individual needs.”

He also notes that all of the company’s state-of-the-art datacenters are VMware Cloud Verified, including three separate facilities in the vicinity of Sydney and one in Canberra that addresses the Australian government’s most demanding sovereignty requirements.

Not surprisingly, Mystakidis is excited by the future.

“The cloud makes it possible to work in new, more effective ways. With the right partners in place, the possibilities are limitless.”

Learn more about Macquarie and its partnership with VMware here.