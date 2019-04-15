Moving Windows into the modern world… successfully!

There is no question that Windows needed a refresh. With the explosion of mobile device platforms like iOS and Android, organizations are changing the way they interact with their customers to deliver products and services in new ways.

Despite this growing mobile device trend, most organizations continue to have a strong investment in the Windows platform. Windows is the backbone of their desktop computing operating system and the framework for their line-of-business applications. Windows is a well-established enterprise platform, and organizations should look carefully at how this changing mobile landscape affects the users, applications, and processes that rely on Windows.

With Windows 10, Microsoft have invested in mobilizing the Windows operating system to be manageable from the cloud. This allows for enterprise-grade configurations, policies, and applications to be deployed to Windows 10 devices on any network. This process is called modern management and has been widely accepted as the future of Windows management. IT teams have full visibility of the status of every Windows 10 device in the organization, irrespective of whether they are in the office or a remote worker. They can also ensure policies are enforced on the device to mandate a minimum-security requirement or remediate a vulnerability on devices before they access critical line-of-business applications.

So, how do you get to this modern Windows world? The answer is through analysis and developing a succinct adoption methodology that is tailored for success. Key questions need to be asked of the overall IT environment, including the future plans and roadmap. Modern Windows management provides new delivery models for applications, policies, and Windows updates. These may need to be adopted at different times by your organization.

The purpose of this whitepaper is to drive awareness of the numerous considerations involved in a Windows 10 modern management project, and what questions need to be asked of the various IT teams involved. Whilst the desktop engineering team will be responsible for the implementation of the new modern management tool, they need to work closely with the application, security, networking, and change management teams to ensure the solution is delivered with the best end-user experience.

The whitepaper goes through seven focus areas to better understand how to evolve the current Windows platform for modern management. It also aims to address which modern management components are easier to adopt, and which might need further assessment and collaboration with other teams in the organization. It also focuses on the role of IT change management and innovative process methodologies to streamline the deployment of Windows 10 modern management.

A sample adoption methodology has been included in the whitepaper, based on modern management implementations and countless workshops with IT leaders and architects. The adoption plan is indicative and addresses the lowest-hanging fruit for the migration to this new management framework, while addressing the prerequisites involved in migrating other services.

Download the whitepaper and learn more about successfully modernizing your Windows 10 environment today!