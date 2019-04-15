How VMware’s Migration to Windows 10 Led to a Journey into Modern Management

flexible foundation ideal for a world of remote colleagues, cloud- based applications, and all-new security threats. Implemented via VMware Workspace ONE®, MM focuses on four key areas—cloud, deployment, security, and identity.

All management is handled through the cloud, and is always securing VMware colleagues 24/7/365 via our cloud service providers (CSPs). The Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) enables device provisioning, autopilot (automated updates/installations), and direct factory-to-colleague device delivery (eliminating classic imaging, shipping costs, and ‘middleman’ delays in IT support). This resulted in savings of over $1M. Advanced security features enable a more secure OS that is always up to date regardless of the device or application. And identity protection is assured thanks to Azure Active Directory, VMware Identity ManagerTM, single sign-on (SSO), and Windows Hello for Business (WHFB).

We had to ease into things

MM is substantially more complex to implement than it may seem in concept, which is why our teams took a co-management approach that combined both the traditional and the new. While ultimately only a stop-gap measure, co-management means Workspace ONE and the current workplace management solution coexist, enabling a stable and smooth transition to full MM. This allows our IT teams the ability to ‘modernize’ workloads on their timing and with a phased approach—workload by workload and group by group.