Feature

Anheuser-Busch taps single source for data analytics

The world’s largest brewing giant has a new data management strategy, the main ingredients of which are a single source for data and the cloud.

Senior Writer, CIO |

Anheuser-Busch taps single source for data analytics
Thinkstock
Current Job Listings

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the $60 billion brewer of Budweiser, Corona and more than 500 beer brands, had a data problem when Harinder Singh joined the company as global director of data strategy and solution architecture in 2017.

Thanks to acquisitions of more than a dozen brands over the past several years, AB InBev had accumulated a morass of data stored in on-premises and cloud systems in more than 100 countries. Singh's objective? Aggregating and unifying the data and making it available to business users through a single lens.

"My peers here tell me that even as recently as three years ago, thinking of technology or data wasn't on top of mind," says Singh, who held a similar role at Walmart eCommerce before joining AB InBev. "Business transformation must be enabled by digital transformation and data is at the core."

Data on tap

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

How do you compare to your peers? Find out in our 2019 State of the CIO report
  