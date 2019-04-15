Anheuser-Busch taps single source for data analytics

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the $60 billion brewer of Budweiser, Corona and more than 500 beer brands, had a data problem when Harinder Singh joined the company as global director of data strategy and solution architecture in 2017.
Thanks to acquisitions of more than a dozen brands over the past several years, AB InBev had accumulated a morass of data stored in on-premises and cloud systems in more than 100 countries. Singh's objective? Aggregating and unifying the data and making it available to business users through a single lens.
"My peers here tell me that even as recently as three years ago, thinking of technology or data wasn't on top of mind," says Singh, who held a similar role at Walmart eCommerce before joining AB InBev. "Business transformation must be enabled by digital transformation and data is at the core."
Data on tap
