The Three Pillars of Mobile Digital Transformation

Overall security, solution breadth, and user-friendly management capabilities are the three pillars of digital transformation, according to Phil Hochmuth, Program Director for Enterprise Mobility at IDC.

In a series of whitepapers sponsored by Google, Hochmuth details how Android is a strategic platform for enterprises to digitally transform their corporate workforces, key operational functions and tasks, and core business models with pervasive mobile technology.

“IDC believes that business decision makers should evaluate mobility technologies based on these three pillars of enterprise requirements — security, flexibility and availability, and IT user experience,” he said.

Security

Android offers robust, multi-layered security protection that leverages hardware and software to help keep users safe. A key piece of this is Google Play Protect, the world’s most widely-deployed mobile threat detection service. It continually runs in the background and scans applications on the device to ensure they are free from malware. Google Play Protect regularly scans over 50 billion apps daily.

Additional on-device security is achieved through a layered security model with hardware-backed security that provides verified boot, PIN/password protection, and file-based encryption, then moves up the stack to the Linux kernel with SELinux for mandatory access control, application sandboxing, and permission groups. Finally, multiple anti-exploitation methodologies are implemented to ensure that a bug does not turn into an exploit or vulnerability.

Solution breadth

New business processes and opportunities are creating demand for different mobile device types beyond traditional smartphones and tablets. There is an increasing appetite among enterprises worldwide for a range of devices, from purpose-built rugged devices to dedicated devices, that can serve environments as varied as retail, manufacturing, field services, and warehouses.

Android Enterprise Recommended further simplifies the process of selecting devices. The Google-backed initiative validates devices, EMMs, and MSPs against an elevated set of standards for enterprise use.

User-friendly management capabilities

Android provides strong, unique separation of personal and work data. The work profile means that IT can manage business data while employees keep their personal apps and other data private. This enables employees to work securely and flexibly with a work profile on their own device or on a company-issued, fully managed device. In addition, Android zero-touch enrollment allows smartphones and tablets to be automatically provisioned out-of-the-box by enterprise IT teams.

Overall, IDC recommends that enterprises consider Android as they take on each pillar of enterprise mobility technology adoption within the context of their own employee base, IT infrastructure, and digital-transformation ambitions.

For more information on IDC’s view of Android and the three pillars of mobile digital transformation, download the whitepapers from the IDC Why Android website.