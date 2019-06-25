3 ways to take charge of disruption

The CDO title is probably the most frequently used title other than CIO or CTO to describe an “evolved” technology executive. The “D” in the CDO means different things based on the needs and objectives of the organization and the scope of responsibilities. For example, the chief digital officer is often focused on leading digitization and customer engagement efforts, while the chief data officer is responsible for managing and monetizing the vast array of data a company has collected and archived. My personal favorite is the chief disruption officer, responsible for disrupting existing processes and business models and for co-creating new business opportunities.

The emergence of these roles signals an opportunity for technology leaders to be more influential and demonstrate the value and capabilities of their existing organizations. Whether an enterprise has one or many executives leading corporate technology and digital initiatives can vary for a host of reasons, including business context and operating model, existing competency and skills, and other industry and competitive dynamics. For example, Deloitte’s 2018 global CIO survey found that organizations with $10 billion or more in revenue are more than twice as likely to have a chief digital officer as companies with revenues of $1 billion or less in revenue. But what’s more important is that, irrespective of title, the role of a technology leader today is often not merely managing the technology but also transforming organizational mindset and practices, reshaping the business, and enabling business innovation through technology — that is, being disruptive.

Two-thirds of the respondents to the global CIO survey expect the primary responsibility for technology leaders in three years will be driving change and co-creating business solutions. As technology leaders embark on this journey, they will likely realize that new approaches are required if they are going to succeed. Here are three ways to take charge of disruption.

Look ahead audaciously

Without a clear mandate for change and executive support, even the most disruptive leaders can fail. The global CIO survey found that on average, CIOs spend 18 percent of the technology budget on building new business capabilities. However, for organizations we call digital vanguards—those with a clear business mandate—that percentage increases to about 25 percent. And they’re looking ahead audaciously, anticipating that almost a third of their budgets will be spent on innovation in the next three years. This budget shift will likely require radical reinvention of technology capabilities and organization and operating models to support these investments.

Take a new approach to talent