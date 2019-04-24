If you're looking to buy a new business PC, HP is currently offering a "buy more, save more" discount that gets activated at 3 different price points, and using a special code.
Configure your new PC to the $599+ price point and apply code BMSM60 to save $60. Or configure to $1,299+ and use code BMSM150 to save $150. Configure to $1,999+ and use code BMSM350 for a whopping $350 off your new PC. Click the codes just mentioned to learn more, or click right here to review available models, specs, and configurations.
This story, "Buy More, Save More -- This HP Coupon Code Cuts Prices on Business PCs" was originally published by PCWorld.
