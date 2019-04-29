Seven Reasons Why Traditional Backup is Dying

Ever wonder why people scramble to get the newest cell phone model? Some might say it’s impulsive or even sinful when there’s really nothing wrong with the current phone you’re holding. After all, it works just fine, so you should be satisfied with it, right? But when it comes to technology, folks simply want information faster, with an optimized user experience, now…with no wait time or gaps in data.

On a larger scale, it’s also true for backing up IT systems

The same mindset exists for organizations pursuing digital business. They want to ensure they can get to their data with minimal downtime and no gaps in information that’s needed to protect their business, their customers’ experiences and their brand. So why hasn’t the technology behind traditional IT backup processes kept pace? When you look closely, legacy backup is plain sinful and could be deadly to digital business. Here’s why:

It’s complex. Legacy backup tools use distributed systems for data transfer, requiring dedicated hardware, extensive configuration, and lots of time from IT resources. It’s slow. Legacy backup copying processes place an enormous burden on your production environment causing network lag and downtime. Backups are periodic. When data needs to be recovered, the last available copy could be 24+ hours old, so some changes are entirely lost. It’s disruptive. Even with careful planning, legacy backup jobs often don't complete in time, disrupt production environments with unplanned downtime, and create a heavy burden on already constrained IT resources. It’s inconsistent. Legacy backup can’t manage complex application dependencies across virtual machines, leading to troublesome application recovery and substandard recovery time objectives. Have we mentioned outdated? Snapshot-based legacy backup soft­ware developed decades ago still uses agents to protect and recover VMs. The result? High maintenance costs, time wasted on administration, or even failed recoveries. Most of all, it’s expensive. Aside from costs associated with impacts on production and resources already mentioned, legacy backup requires multiple licenses, additional agent purchases, and increased IT infrastructure costs.

But what if you could get cost-effective continuous backup that keeps pace with the speed of business?

Organizations can’t afford to sustain any data loss. A resilient IT infrastructure is the backbone for digital business to avoid the impact of data, productivity, and revenue loss. IDC determined that the average cost of downtime is $250,0001 per hour across all industries and organizational sizes.

Companies need more granularity in data recovery, while maintaining the same level of performance. The trend towards granularity in protection and recovery of data is blurring the lines between traditional disaster recovery and backup technologies.

While recent trends in backup may allow easier scheduling and scale-out, such as hyperconverged backup that consolidates compute resources, storage, and backup software into a purpose-built hardware appliance, it misses the mark on continuous backup with more granularity and requires hardware cost.

The answer? Continuous Data Protection (CDP)

By combining always-on replication and granular journal-based recovery, organizations can truly enable continuous data protection and move away from periodic point-in-time backup copies. For example, if an outage occurs at 17:26, CDP enables restoring data from 17:25 rather than a backup that is many hours out-of-date, exposing permanent data loss.

Protecting data with CDP technology, using continuous data replication that’s stored in a journal, allows you to offload point-in-time copies to secondary storage targets as often as you want, for both short-term and long-term retention requirements. Achieve recovery point objectives of just seconds while minimizing infrastructure costs in a single resilient IT platform.

The future of backup is continuous

Read the white paper entitled, “The Future of Backup: From Periodic to Continuous” to see how converging backup with journal-based continuous data protection eliminates the disruptions, complexities and incremental costs of legacy backup.