2020 CIO 100 winners: Celebrating IT innovation and leadership

The CIO 100, now in its 33rd year, recognizes 100 organizations for their achievements in technology innovation.
Winners are chosen by a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) on their use of leading-edge IT practices that produce measurable results. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.
This year's honorees exemplify what it means to deliver business value through the innovative use of technology. This elite group is creating competitive advantage in their organizations, improving business processes, enabling growth and improving relationships with customers.
In the coming months we'll be featuring the winners and their projects in greater detail on CIO.com and in our Summer 2020 digital magazine. You'll read about them in case studies and feature articles and will be able to find profiles of all the winning projects in our award database and directory.
And, of course, we'll be celebrating them at the annual CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony to be held August 17-19, 2020 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The agenda is focused on the most pressing technology topics impacting business leaders, and features executive speakers from across all industries. The nation’s top CIOs and industry experts will share their success stories and unique perspectives on strategy, leadership and business growth.
The 2020 winners
Please join me in congratulating the 2020 CIO 100 award winners!
- 1-800 Contacts
- Accenture
- AEG Vision
- Akron Childrens Hospital
- Align Technology
- Allstate Insurance Company
- Alphamega Hypermarkets
- ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- Altimetrik
- American Academy of Family Physicians
- Amgen
- Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
- Arlo Technologies Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Avnet Inc
- BAL
- Banco do Brasil
- Bank of America Corporation
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
- Central Minnesota Credit Union (CMCU)
- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
- City of Oakland
- Coachella Valley Water District
- County of San Mateo
- Cox Enterprises, Inc.
- Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin
- Deloitte
- DISH Network
- Eaton
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Ellie Mae
- Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.
- Exelon Corporation
- Fulton County Schools
- GE
- GSK
- Hennepin County
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana Inc.
- ING Bank
- J.Crew
- Jabil
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Kaiser Permanente
- KEPCO, Korea Electric Power Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- King County, WA
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated
- Laurel Road
- Lenovo
- Lexmark International
- LOLC Holdings, PLC
- Maryland Health Benefit Exchange
- Mastercard
- McDonald’s Corporation
- Merck & Co., Inc
- Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority
- Miami-Dade County Information Technology Department (ITD)
- Miratech
- Morgan Stanley
- Nationwide
- Nestlé
- Northern Kentucky University
- Nuveen (A TIAA Company)
- Office of the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Labor
- OneMagnify
- Oshkosh Corporation
- Owens Corning
- Pacific Gas & Electric
- Parsons Corporation
- Penn Medicine
- PPD
- PPG
- PVH Corp.
- Raytheon Company
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Samsung C&T Corporation
- San Jose State University
- Schneider
- Sedgwick
- Sentara Healthcare
- Share Our Strength
- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
- SUEZ North America
- Tata Consultancy Services
- TD Ameritrade
- TGI FRIDAYS
- The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)
- Travelers
- University of California, San Diego
- University of Miami
- Verizon
- WABCO
- Western Digital
- Wheels Inc.
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Wipro Limited
