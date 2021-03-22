2021 US CIO 100 winners: Celebrating IT innovation and leadership

The US CIO 100 awards, now in its 34th year, recognizes 100 organizations for their achievements in technology innovation.
Winners are chosen by a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) on their use of leading-edge IT practices that produce measurable results. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.
This year's honorees exemplify what it means to deliver business value through the innovative use of technology. This elite group is creating competitive advantage in their organizations, improving business processes, enabling growth and improving relationships with customers.
In the coming months we'll be featuring the winners and their projects in greater detail on CIO.com and in our Summer 2020 digital magazine.
And, of course, we'll be celebrating them at the annual CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony to be held online August 17-19, 2021. The agenda is focused on the most pressing technology topics impacting business leaders, and features executive speakers from across all industries. The nation’s top CIOs and industry experts will share their success stories and unique perspectives on strategy, leadership, and business growth.
The 2021 winners
Please join us in congratulating the 2021 US CIO 100 award winners!
- Accenture
- Adobe
- Aegis Sciences Corporation
- Agero
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Align Technology
- American Red Cross
- Arrow Electronics
- Asian Development Bank
- Atlas Credit
- Banco doBrasil
- BAT
- BBVA USA
- Bharti Airtel
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- BMC Software
- BNY Mellon
- Calero-MDSL
- Carrier Global Corporation
- Charles Schwab Investment Management
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- The City and County of San Francisco
- CommonSpiritHealth
- Community Healthcare System
- CoorsTek
- DBS Bank
- Discover Financial Services
- Dow Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Estée Lauder Companies
- Everest Re Group, Ltd.
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Extra Space Storage
- GE
- Granite Construction
- GranjasCarroll de Mexico
- The Hartford
- HCA Healthcare
- Health Care Service Corporation
- HealthEC,LLC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
- IBMCIO
- ICON International, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Internal Revenue Service – Information Technology
- International Leadership of Texas
- International Monetary Fund
- Jackson Health System
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lexmark International
- Maryland Health Benefit Exchange
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Merchants Fleet
- Merck & Co., Inc
- The MITRE Corporation
- New York Life
- NJ TRANSIT
- Nouveale-health
- NTUC Income Insurance Co-Operative Limited
- Nuveen, a TIAA company
- Oshkosh Corporation
- Pfizer
- PGIM Fixed Income
- Priceline
- Professional Case Management
- PVH Corp.
- Road Scholar
- Samsung Card
- Samsung Electronics Device Solution Division
- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
- San Diego Gas & Electric
- SensyneHealth plc
- Siemens AG – IT Data Analytics
- Signet Jewelers
- Slack
- Slater and Gordon
- Stanford Children’s Health – Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford
- State Bank of India
- State of NJ Judiciary
- Suffolk County (N.Y.) Department of Information Technology
- Synchrony
- T-Mobile
- Tata Consultancy Services
- TIAA
- Toyota Financial Services
- Travelers
- S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.
- UltaBeauty, Inc.
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Miami Health System
- UPS
- US Department of Labor
- USAA
- Verizon Network Systems
- Zions BanCorporation
- Zoom
