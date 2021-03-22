2021 US CIO 100 winners: Celebrating IT innovation and leadership

The US CIO 100 awards, now in its 34th year, recognizes 100 organizations for their achievements in technology innovation.

Winners are chosen by a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) on their use of leading-edge IT practices that produce measurable results. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

This year's honorees exemplify what it means to deliver business value through the innovative use of technology. This elite group is creating competitive advantage in their organizations, improving business processes, enabling growth and improving relationships with customers.

In the coming months we'll be featuring the winners and their projects in greater detail on CIO.com and in our Summer 2020 digital magazine.

And, of course, we'll be celebrating them at the annual CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony to be held online August 17-19, 2021. The agenda is focused on the most pressing technology topics impacting business leaders, and features executive speakers from across all industries. The nation’s top CIOs and industry experts will share their success stories and unique perspectives on strategy, leadership, and business growth.

The 2021 winners

Please join us in congratulating the 2021 US CIO 100 award winners!