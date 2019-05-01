5 ways IBM Cognos Analytics is transforming business

With business generating more data than ever before, organizations are rapidly investing in business intelligence (BI) capabilities to help them generate insights from that data to drive better business decisions and identify new opportunities.

In January, market research firm Research and Markets forecast the global business intelligence and analytics software market would hit $55.48 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 10.4 percent from the $22.79 billion the market accounted for in 2017.

IBM Cognos Analytics is a self-service analytic platform that integrates cognitive computing technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, originally developed for Watson Analytics. For example, the platform uses cognitive technologies to help automate data preparation. The system learns users' data and can generate recommendations for data joins and visualizations. It's intended as an all-in-one platform, so provides analytics functions ranging from creating dashboards and data integration to reporting, exploration, and data modeling.

Here are five examples of organizations using Cognos Analytics to transform their operations.