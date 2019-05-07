AI is poised to radically transform software development

We are entering the age of what Tesla AI director Andrej Karpathy calls "Software 2.0," where neural networks write the code and people's main jobs are defining the tasks, collecting the data, and building the user interfaces.

But not all tasks can be tackled by neural networks — at least, not yet — and traditional software development still has a role to play. Even there, however, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics are changing the way that software is designed, written, tested, and deployed.

Testing

Brazil-based TOTVS provides mission-critical industry software for about 100,000 enterprise customers. For example, trillions of dollars are transacted each day in its financial services solutions.