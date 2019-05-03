Is self-image holding you back from achieving your dreams?

When asked who I am, my answer is to share where I work, the organizations I am affiliated and my family (I am a mother and a wife). But in fact, that is not really who I am or what I do. Those affiliations have little to do with my likes and dislikes. It is a way for me to fit in, a shorthand for people to find things in common.

When I left my corporate career, it was difficult to introduce myself. I began by describing where I used to work and expressing discomfort that I was unemployed. But eventually, the conversation became less uncomfortable – usually when I started discussing what I was passionate about.

What changed? I learned not to be ashamed of changing paths, and I began to respect myself as an individual. The change came from listening to people’s admiration of my career journey and understanding that I was not alone. I started looking forward instead of lamenting the past, and I learned that everyone faces challenges.

Why doesn’t my self-image not match what other’s see? And how do I get past the need for external approval? Even more sobering is realizing – it’s not just me. The image and expectations that I learned were deeply embedded, changing them requires a conscious effort. With focus and practice, we can each reach our potential. The key lies in managing how we see ourselves.

Self-image is our internalized mental picture of ourselves, which answers questions of how do I look, and how am I doing? Our self-image may impose limits on what we do, our internal dialogue might sound like “Because I am ______, I am unable to ______.” An important caveat is not to allow self-image to hold us back. We can develop behaviors to push our limits by reframing our internal dialogue as a positive, by saying things to ourselves such as “to accomplish this ______, I need to do that ______.” Keeping action-oriented and positive will produce results that will reinforce a positive self-image.

Self-image is our perception of how other people view us. It is not based on fact

An unhealthy self-image focuses on flaws, with a constant comparison against others. Using an external measure sets you up for failure. You may see other people as being better, but no one is perfect. Adopt a positive self-image, rely on yourself, focus on things that give you pleasure and continue to perfect your ability to do them.

We all have different strengths. Follow your passion and you can shine! Take a risk and learn from your mistakes. The next time it will be easier, and before long you will have achieved mastery.

Women tend to underestimate their ability and performance, falling prey to the impostor syndrome, while men overestimate both. Although men experience similar self-doubt, they are less likely to let it hold them back. The difference is in their willingness to take a risk and to the belief that they can succeed. We have the opportunity to manage our internal dialogue, using positive self-talk improves outcomes, confidence and creates an upward spiral to success.

Life can sometimes get in the way of positive self-talk, raising doubts. And there are some situations which make keeping a positive outlook more difficult. Adopting these strategies approaches can change how you process negative emotions:

Journaling – putting your thoughts to paper has been shown to decrease worries and increase your ability to focus. The act of writing helps remove you from a situation and makes it less personal.

– putting your thoughts to paper has been shown to decrease worries and increase your ability to focus. The act of writing helps remove you from a situation and makes it less personal. Shift your focus – consider your past successes. Remembering what you accomplished provides a wider perspective which can keep the “imposter syndrome” in check.

– consider your past successes. Remembering what you accomplished provides a wider perspective which can keep the “imposter syndrome” in check. Step back from the problem – Give yourself time and space to move past the emotion. Once you can reframe the situation, you can dissect it and figure out what went wrong. Expecting perfection is not realistic. Improvement comes by making mistakes and learning from them, which increases your success in the future.

By separating yourself from your emotion, you can find practical solutions. Step aside and allow yourself to achieve greatness by not worrying about what other people will say or think. It is not important whether they like you, what really matters is that you like yourself.

Being able to accept your areas of weaknesses, and follow your passion is not easy, but it will lead to contentment and self-satisfaction. It may seem like an uphill battle, but it gets easier as you change the way you view yourself and the world.

Learn to trust yourself. Don’t rely on other people to measure your worth. Figure out what you are passionate about and follow your dreams. Accept things as they are, without judgment. Replace emotion with analysis. Eliminate “should” and focus on what you have done or will do. This removes the pressure to fit someone else’s expectations and permits you to be yourself. Forgive. Carrying a grudge can weigh you down. Leave the past behind.

Each of us is unique with a unique set of talents. Be proud of who you are, find things that give you joy and follow your passion – love yourself.

