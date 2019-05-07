State Auto taps RPA to cut costs — and transform its workforce

If someone told you could use software to shave labor costs by more than 30,000 hours per year without eliminating employees would you do it? Of course you would.

State Auto Financial CIO and Chief Strategy Officer Greg Tacchetti is using robotic process automation (RPA) to reduce the time the insurance company’s staff spends manually processing claims and other tasks. “We’ve been able to reallocate labor to more value-added” tasks, says Tacchetti. "RPA has been a real nice lift for us."

The RPA work is part of a broader business transformation intended to improve the customer experience for the provider of property and casualty insurance, which serves thousands of customers across 30 states, while doubling sales to $3 billion. Such changes are sorely needed, as the company has not been able to generate a profit while growing sales for the past several years, Tacchetti says.

CIOs worldwide are banking on RPA software, which is governed by business logic and structured inputs to automate business processes performed by humans, ostensibly freeing up staff to work more closely with customers or on other higher-value tasks. RPA tools essentially replicate keystrokes humans conduct as they enter data from paper and other formats into IT systems.