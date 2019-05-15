Are You Ready for Next-Gen Mobile Personalization?

People use their mobile devices to interact with the web more often than they use their desktops. In fact, for many, a mobile device is all they use. Unfortunately, many companies still treat the mobile experience as “less than.” The legacy approach of creating a separate and distinct mobile experience and personalization process results in less engagement. As Drew Burns, Group Product Marketing Manager at Adobe, notes, “Personalization on mobile is often siloed and disconnected from other channels, putting very real limits on what marketers can do.”

In addition, utilizing a siloed mobile personalization solution requires a great deal of effort every time a change is needed. In many legacy mobile apps, if the marketing team wants to change the personalization rules or process, the development team must be involved. This makes it impossible to have agile and flexible personalization programs.

With the new mobile-ready workflow and visual experience composer (VEC) for mobile apps in Adobe Target, marketers can change the text, swap out offers, and implement new rules to quickly personalize the in-app experience to deliver value for the user experience. And Adobe Target offers another advantage that speeds up the process: The old approach requires any updated app to go through the entire app store approval process.

“With Adobe Target, that doesn’t happen,” Burns says. “The process for implementing personalization changes is cut from weeks or months to launching activities in the app.”

More importantly, Adobe Target makes it possible to integrate the analytics data from mobile apps with data from other sources. Instead of analyzing distinct user experiences based on device, you can work cross-channel and look at individual users based on all the ways they come to the site or even how they downloaded the app.

Mobile now becomes part of the overall customer experience, not a separate silo. This provides marketers with the comprehensive perspective that’s critical in building effective personalization rules and processes. Using Adobe Target, it is now possible to drive omni-channel personalization based on all the ways that a customer or prospect engages with the company.

The mobile enhancements to Adobe Target will appeal to both developers and marketers:

For developers, allowing marketers to make the specific changes necessary for new personalization rules or processes eliminates the constant interruptions every time a small change is needed. Developers can stay focused and concentrate on big-picture issues.

Marketers are now able to do more of the work themselves and incorporate new capabilities that make personalization more effective without making significant IT involvements.

With the addition of the new mobile VEC, marketers and developers alike will save anywhere from weeks to months of launching activities in the app and will be able to personalize customer experiences on mobile apps much faster.

How can organizations get started with Adobe Target and use it effectively? “Adding or improving the personalization for the mobile landing page is often the simplest and most impactful place to start,” Burns says. This can drive greater adoption of mobile apps, an important effort for every marketer.

In addition, it’s now possible to drive offers or services based on the unique ways that mobile users are interacting. “A good example of this may be that mobile users of a drugstore app may more often look for coupons or directions, and those services can be moved to the top of the page in a mobile environment,” Burns says.

For more information on how Adobe Target breaks down silos and enhances mobile personalization, go here.