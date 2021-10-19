Data analytics is the lifeblood of any successful business. Getting the technology right can be challenging but building the right team with the right skills to undertake data initiatives can be even harder.

Successfully deploying big data initiatives requires more than data scientists and data analysts. It requires data architects who design the “blueprint” for your enterprise data management framework, and it requires data engineers who can build that framework and the data pipelines to bring in, process, and create business value out of data.

Data architects typically have years of experience in data design, data management, and data storage, whereas data engineers are typically skilled in technologies such as Hadoop, Spark, and other tools from the open source big data ecosystem, and at programming in Java, Scala, or Python.

If you’re looking for a way to get an edge, certification is a great option. Certifications measure your knowledge and skills against industry- and vendor-specific benchmarks to prove to employers that you have the right skillset for the job.

Below is our guide to the most sought-after data engineer and data architect certifications to help you decide which cert is right for you.

If you would like to submit a big data certification to this directory, please email us.

The top 8 data engineer and data architect certifications

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Data Analytics – Specialty

Cloudera Data Platform Generalist Certification

Data Science Council of America (DASCA) Associate Big Data Engineer

Data Science Council of America (DASCA) Senior Big Data Engineer

Google Professional Data Engineer

IBM Certified Solution Architect – Cloud Pak for Data v4.x

IBM Certified Solution Architect – Data Warehouse V1

SAS Certified Big Data Professional

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Data Analytics – Specialty

The AWS Certified Data Analytics – Specialty certification validates technical skills and experience in AWS data lakes and analytics services. It is intended to validate a candidate’s ability to define AWS data analytics services and understand how they integrate with one another. It also requires a candidate to know how AWS data analytics services fit in the data life cycle of collection, storage, processing, and visualization. Formerly known as AWS Certified Big Data – Specialty, this certification is active for three years from the date earned.

Organization: Amazon Web Services

Price: $300 registration fee for exam

How to prepare: Candidates should have at least five years of experience with data analytics technologies and at least two years of hands-on experience working with AWS. AWS offers an exam guide and the AWS Data Analytics Learning Path. It also offers a practice exam for $40.

Cloudera Data Platform Generalist Certification

Cloudera has discontinued its CCP and CCA certifications in favor of the new Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Generalist Certification, which verifies proficiency with the platform. The new exam tests general knowledge of the platform and applies to multiple roles, including administrator, developer, data analyst, data engineer, data scientist, and system architect. The exam consists of 60 questions and the candidate has 90 minutes to complete it. Specialized certifications are planned, including CDP Certified Administrator, CDP Certified Administrator – Public Cloud, CDP Certified Data Developer, and CDP Certified Data Analyst.

Organization: Cloudera

Price: $300

How to prepare: Cloudera recommends candidates take the Cloudera Data Analyst Training course, which has the same objectives as the exam.

Data Science Council of America (DASCA) Associate Big Data Engineer

The vendor-neutral DASCA Associate Big Data Engineer certification demonstrates knowledge of popular big data platforms, including Hadoop and Spark, and knowledge of proprietary and open source developer tools (including HBase, Hive, Pig, and HiveQL). It requires passing a 75-question online exam. There are three candidacy tracks that vary based on level of education and work experience.

Organization: Data Science Council of America

Price: $585 for the exam, standard exam preparation resources, shipping, digital badging, and credential kit

How to prepare: Registration for the program includes a full DASCA Certification Preparation Kit.

Data Science Council of America (DASCA) Senior Big Data Engineer

DASCA’s Senior Big Data Engineer certification is a step up from the associate credential, intended for experienced professionals. It requires passing an 85-question online exam. There are four candidacy tracks that vary based on level of education and work experience.

Organization: Data Science Council of America

Price: $620 for the exam, standard exam preparation resources, shipping, digital badging, and credential kit

How to prepare: Registration for the program includes a full DASCA Certification Preparation Kit.

Google Professional Data Engineer

The Google Professional Data Engineer credential certifies the ability to design, build, operationalize, secure, and monitor data processing systems. It requires passing a two-hour, multiple-choice and multiple-select certification exam. The exam has no prerequisites, though Google recommends candidates have three or more years of industry experience, including one or more years designing and managing solutions using Google Cloud Platform. The exam is available in English and Japanese and may be taken as an online-proctored exam from a remote location or as an onsite-proctored exam at a testing center.

Organization: Google

Price: $200 registration fee

How to prepare: Google offers an exam guide and on-demand or instructor-led training.

IBM Certified Solution Architect – Cloud Pak for Data v4.x

The IBM Certified Solution Architect – Cloud Pak for Data v4.x certification validates an individual’s ability to design, plan, and architect a data and AI solution in a hybrid cloud environment. A certified architect can lead and guide the implementation and operationalization of a solution that may include data governance, analytics, and data science, machine learning, and AI. It requires passing a test that consists of six sections containing a total of 63 multiple-choice questions.

Organization: IBM Professional Certification Program

Price: $200

How to prepare: IBM offers a sample test and study guide. It also offers an assessment exam through Pearson VUE. There is also a learning path that takes about 13.5 hours to complete.

IBM Certified Solution Architect – Data Warehouse V1

The IBM Certified Solution Architect – Data Warehouse V1 certification validates an individual’s ability to design, plan, and architect a data warehouse solution. It requires working knowledge of data governance, data processing approaches, data stores and data virtualization, real-time processing solutions, and more. It requires passing a test that consists of seven sections containing a total of 62 multiple-choice questions.

Organization: IBM Professional Certification Program

Price: $200

How to prepare: IBM offers an assessment exam through Pearson VUE. In addition, IBM suggests courses on data topology, data warehousing, and data privacy.

SAS Certified Big Data Professional

The SAS Certified Big Data Professional certification program is for individuals seeking to validate their ability to use open source and SAS Data Management tools to prepare big data for statistical analysis. The program focuses on SAS programming skills; accessing, transforming and manipulating data; improving data quality for reporting and analytics; fundamentals of statistics and analytics; working with Hadoop, Hive, Pig and SAS; and exploring and visualizing data. The program includes two certification exams, both of which must be passed to earn the credential.

Organization: SAS Academy for Data Science

Price: $180 each for the SAS Big Data Preparation, Statistics, and Visual Exploration Exam and the SAS Big Data Programming and Loading Exam

How to prepare: At least six months of programming experience in SAS or another programming language is required to enroll.