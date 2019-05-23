Smart IT: Manage your IT infrastructure with ease and confidence

Today’s smart home technology makes managing life much simpler. With the ease of a cell phone, anyone can monitor and control many electronics in the home. From hundreds of miles away, you can easily turn on and off lights, appliances, air conditioning, sprinkler systems – and even an outdoor fountain.

While remote monitoring and control is nice to have in the home, it is essential for today’s digitally transformed data center. To help streamline IT processes and improve operations, businesses are constantly on the lookout for solutions that help monitor and control IT – providing higher efficiencies at a lower cost. Whether on site or hundreds to thousands of miles away, organizations worldwide are seeking solutions that provide an improved IT management experience.

Efficiently manage a growing infrastructure

One such business is a leading telecommunications company with operations in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. In 2014, this company wanted to increase their product portfolio with new computing infrastructure for their growing business. They were initially concerned about the transition because they did not have adequate IT management in several regions to support their growing infrastructure.

The company was struggling trying to manage all of their infrastructure manually, which required extensive travel—a time-consuming process that was also extremely costly. For instance, 10% of a project’s budget was consumed any time someone traveled to a region to perform infrastructure maintenance or upgrades. It was difficult to configure, manage, and keep control of the inventory. To complicate matters further, they were using spreadsheets to keep track of all the work performed. They knew that in order to increase efficiency, they needed a tool that would effectively manage their growing infrastructure.

A better view across the entire IT environment

This particular communications company understood the challenges they had in front of them. They needed an infrastructure management solution that was simple to use and would let them centralize and automate their IT management. After researching solutions, they chose HPE OneView, an integrated IT management tool that transforms compute, storage, and networking into software-defined infrastructure.

Initially, the company implemented the solution at three sites. The automation provided by HPE OneView solved their travel time and cost issues by enabling them to remotely manage and provision their infrastructure automatically from one central location.

Because their infrastructure was now remotely managed and automated, the communications company reduced their travel budget by up to 60%. And, instead of needing to manually update their infrastructure,the company’s IT admins could focus on innovating high quality products for their customers.

Since implementing HPE OneView, the company’s infrastructure has grown from 100 servers to 500 servers, yet they are still able to stay in control and manage multiple sites from one centralized location. They have also been able to keep costs closely aligned to their budget.

The same way that homeowners are benefiting from home automation controls, businesses are experiencing significant cost and time savings through infrastructure management automation. To learn more about how HPE OneView infrastructure management can help simplify and automate your IT, download the HPE OneView for Dummies Guide, or the IDC Business Value of HPE OneView whitepaper.

About McLeod Glass



McLeod Glass is Vice President and General Manager of HPE SimpliVity & Composable at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. In this role, he is responsible for all aspects of the product lifecycle across HPE Software-Defined Infrastructure. This includes HPE Composable Infrastructure, Hyperconverged and Cloud Software product lines. McLeod has held positions in engineering and product marketing across multiple HPE business units managing server, storage and software product line.