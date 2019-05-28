The coming IT job apocalypse: Rise of the machines

In the war between machines and mankind, the machines have gained the upper hand.

It's bad enough that computers can now beat us at chess, Jeopardy, and Go. Artificial intelligence-driven algorithms are now tackling jobs once considered the exclusive province of living, breathing bipeds. That includes doctors, lawyers, teachers, and, yes, IT professionals.

McKinsey estimates that roughly half of all work activities could be automated using today's technology, and that up to 30 percent of global workers could be displaced by 2030. The jobs of millions more will be changed forever by AI.

But automation will also create new roles and opportunities that did not exist before. Whether those new jobs will be sufficient to replace the ones made obsolete is an open question.