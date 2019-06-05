CIO playbook: 4 steps to becoming a C-suite strategic advisor

“A seat at the table.” This overused phrase comes up in almost every conversation about the role of the CIO in an organization’s leadership. IT leaders have been saying for years that they need to be included in strategic planning, and in high-level C-suite meetings, and to have a direct line of communication with the CEO.

The opportunity to do just that is finally here for CIOs smart enough to take it. That’s because CEOs and other top executives are more focused on technology than at any time in the past. The concept of digital transformation has taken hold in the boardroom just as it has in IT, and CEOs are counting on new technology to boost the bottom line and save their organizations from being disrupted out of existence. That means they need experts to guide them through the new digital landscape and help them create new offerings that keep them ahead of the competition.

This sentiment came through loud and clear in recent executive surveys. In our State of the CIO survey, when asked to characterize IT leadership’s role within their organizations, 59 percent of respondents said IT leaders act as strategic advisors who proactively identify business needs and recommend appropriate technology.

In a February Grant Thornton survey, 79 percent of CIOs said IT has a voice in business strategy decisions. And a recent Gartner research report found that most CEOs see growth as their top priority, and they expect that growth to come from “new digital products and services, not just from an improved customer experience.”