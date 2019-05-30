The Future is IT as a Service… Delivered to the Enterprise On-Demand

Consumers are changing the way they watch television – switching in record numbers to streaming channels instead of traditional cable or satellite services. The reason is simple: they are seeking a better viewing experience with more choice and the flexibility of paying only for what they use.

The same can be said for businesses and their search for a better IT experience. Today’s traditional datacenters are struggling to keep up with the demands of the business. Many have turned to public cloud to move faster and increase flexibility. Yet, transitioning everything to the public cloud hasn’t satisfied all their needs either – introducing cost, security, compliance, complexity, application latency, and data sovereignty issues.

This current debate of choosing between on-premises and off-premises IT distracts from the real issue of what organizations are trying to attain. The real IT trend I am seeing is the capability for organizations to run IT as a service (ITaaS), irrespective of where workloads are located.

ITaaS: A better IT experience

As organizations evaluate their best IT options, many understand that cloud is not a destination. Instead, it is a new way of doing business focused on speed, scalability, simplicity, and economics. Digitally transformed organizations are starting to move toward ITaaS because it provides them with more choices.

Enterprise businesses demand a similar experience to the public cloud for all of their workloads – even those on premises. Businesses want IT delivered as a seamless consumption-based, fully-managed, on- and off-premises model.

This model continues to grow in popularity because it simplifies IT and frees up people and budget resources to focus on new initiatives and innovation. According to IDC FutureScape, 2019 predictions:

By 2020, consumption-based procurement in datacenters will have eclipsed traditional procurement through improved "as a service" models. (Worldwide Datacenter 2018 Predictions—APEJ implications)

By 2022, the enterprises’ need to optimize ROI, reduce budgets, and cope with the scarcity of cloud experts will drive spending on managed cloud services to nearly $75 billion and almost 25% of technology outsourcing. (Worldwide Cloud 2019 Predictions)

By 2024, 90% of Global 1000 organizations will have a multi-cloud management strategy that includes integrated tools across public and private clouds. (Worldwide Cloud 2019 Predictions)

These statistics point to a clear trend: enterprises will deploy a hybrid, multi-cloud IT strategy for all their workloads, and they will expect to consume everything as a service. ITaaS will become a reality for all workloads, both on-premises and off-premises, because it provides a better IT experience with the flexibility to get more at a lower cost. Simply put, businesses will move to ITaaS for the same reason customers are choosing new streaming internet TV channels over satellite and cable television services.

What will it take for enterprise-class ITaaS to become a reality?

If this scenario sounds too good to be true, that’s because the industry is moving in the direction of ITaaS, but it isn’t quite there yet. Pieces of the ITaaS puzzle are starting to fall into place, but no one vendor currently has everything needed to provide a seamless experience. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is working to solve many of the challenges associated with building a comprehensive ITaaS model.

One of the things you can do to get started with ITaaS is implement an on-premises infrastructure that ensures flexibility and cost-savings. Composable infrastructure is a good choice because it gives the enterprise more flexibility to scale compute, networking, and storage in a cost-effective way. Composability enables the enterprise to quickly compose and recompose infrastructure based on needs of each individual workload or application – IT simply dials in the type of resources needed from fluid resources pools, and then they easily manage it with software-defined intelligence.

On-demand ITaaS: A cloud-like experience on and off premises

ITaaS will grow in popularity because it gives enterprise businesses the flexibility to choose the different types of services they need when they need them. And best of all – it’s simple to engage and cost-effective because businesses will only pay for what they use. On-demand ITaaS is coming soon to the enterprise, both on and off premises. And it’s serving up a catalogue of IT products, tools, and technologies for a better IT experience with more flexibility in how it is consumed and paid for.

This article is the first in a series on ITaaS where I will share insights into this innovative trend. To learn more, read about ITaaS and consumption-based IT, along with how composable infrastructure can power your digital transformation. Learn how Cloud Technology Partners (CTP), a HPE company, will work with your IT team to enhance learning, conquer hybrid and multi-cloud challenges, and accelerate your successful digital transformation to ITaaS.

About Gary Thome



Gary Thome is the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for the Software-Defined and Cloud Group at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). He is responsible for the technical and architectural directions of converged datacenter products and technologies. Over his extensive career in the computer industry, Gary has authored 50 patents.

To read more articles from Gary, check out the HPE Shifting to Software-Defined blog.