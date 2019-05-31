Accelerating Digital Transformation: 9 IT Strategies That Work

In today’s hypercompetitive business environment, a high-functioning IT organization is a meaningful competitive advantage. The most advanced enterprises demand that IT be a service-driven organization that plays a critical role in improving top-line revenue, driving innovation, and delighting customers, according to an IDC survey of 810 enterprise IT executives.

These organizations, which we refer to as Digital Leaders, or simply Leaders, are more prepared to assist digital transformation initiatives by supporting data assets wherever they reside:

Up-to-date corporate datacenters

Colocation datacenters

Cloud environments

A growing range of emerging digital edges

Leaders’ high-functioning IT organizations enable significant differences in business outcomes, including:

Responsiveness to line-of-business needs

Improved system and data security

Growth in revenue and profit

Business Needs Are IT Needs

In the most successful companies, IT and Digital Transformation (DX) are there to:

Serve people

Drive innovation

Achieve business goals

Four of IT’s six most important initiatives are business-oriented – and not IT-oriented.

Business objective: Increase employee productivity/efficiency (35%)

IT objective: Improve security to minimize risk (33%)

Business objective: Improve business agility/responsiveness (32%)

IT objective: Reduce IT operational costs (31%)

Business objective: Deliver better customer experience (28%)

Business objective: Use data to improve business outcomes (28%)

Click here to read the full report from IDC and HPE.