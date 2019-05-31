Driving the Right Mix of Hybrid Cloud with Application Profiling

Organizations with large application portfolios continue to ask the question, “Where are the best-fit destinations for my application workloads to deliver against my business objectives?”

With the maturity of public cloud services such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft® Azure, and Google™ Cloud Platform and private or co-located clouds based on hyperconverged and composable infrastructure, the answer is hybrid cloud.

With the HPE Right Mix Advisor (RMA) approach from HPE Pointnext, you can determine the best-fit application destinations from among your preferred combination of public and private resources. Choices are based on the unique price-performance, portability, operational, and business requirements of each workload.

Achieving the right mix can be challenging. This field-proven blueprint shows how the HPE RMA can help you identify the best destination for your applications based on data-driven analysis. With this automated IP, IT organizations can determine the optimal platform for every application.

HPE RMA delivers a deep analysis of the technical and non-technical requirements, along with the level of effort and economic justification for each application’s target destination. This blueprint shows how HPE RMA addresses the urgency and scale requirements of large organizations with hundreds or thousands of applications. In these cases, IT must make immediate progress to improve business agility and keep pace with the competition. HPE RMA automated Intellectual Property (IP) provides a systematic and consistent data collection, assessment, and scoring process for the entire enterprise application portfolio. It is embedded within services from HPE Pointnext engagements to accelerate and help optimize results. The approach leverages HPE’s vast experience successfully orchestrating thousands of complex migration projects and adeptly operating sophisticated cloud-based environments. It emphasizes standards, best practices, automation, and continuous learning to help maximize results.

HPE RMA leverages HPE Pointnext IP, bolstered from recent acquisitions, such as Cloud Technology Partners and RedPixie, HPE partnerships with leading public cloud providers such as AWS and Azure, and innovative tool providers such as iQuate and ServiceNow. It helps eliminate the constraints of the siloed tools, manual processes, and platform-specific processes that currently hamper large-scale cloud migration initiatives.

The blueprint reviews hybrid cloud migration challenges and provides guiding principles outlining best practices and technologies to help you accelerate your hybrid cloud migration. It helps you improve outcomes and streamline your transition by using the right mix of public and private resources for your enterprise application portfolio.

Click here to read the entire blueprint.