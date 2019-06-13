Feature

7 tips for getting out of a bad vendor contract

When a seemingly sweet deal turns sour, it's time to prepare an exit strategy. Here’s how to preserve essential business operations, your vendor relationship and your job.

CIO |

7 tips for getting out of a bad vendor contract
bklonowski / Getty Images

Like death, taxes and network downtime, bad contracts are a fact of life for most IT leaders. Deals that once seemed fair and equitable can sour over time for various reasons, such as the availability of a better or lower-cost technology or a vendor's reluctance to live up to contract requirements.

"Most often, there's a resolution—if you want to find one," says P. Tracy Currie, who is CEO of business consulting firm Capto and has successfully negotiated — and renegotiated — contracts for numerous Fortune 500 IT organizations. Currie suggests moving to mitigate the damage as quickly as possible. "As mom always said, 'Pull the Band-Aid off quickly.'"

Burdened with a bum IT deal? Check out these seven tips that can help you shed a lopsided vendor contract and get back on course to IT and business success.

1. Establish relationships early

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

FREE Download: Learn how leading organizations are rising to the cloud security challenge