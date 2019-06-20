9 dark secrets of low-code software development

The “low code” sales pitch is seductive. After all, who wants to spec out a months-long software project to be handled by a large team of expensive, opinionated developers when just a few or even a business user will do?

The low-code movement that has been emerging, thanks to tools that offer intuitive interfaces for building software, is enabling developers to snap together applications with a few clicks and, at most, a few hundred keystrokes.

But with ease comes complications. Lurking behind these programming crutches and mind-reading interfaces are several dark secrets that take a little shine off the seductive promise of low-code development.

Vendor lock-in