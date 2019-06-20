7 signs you’re ready to hire a career coach — and 3 signs you’re not

If you find yourself unmotivated at your job, struggling to find new work, or feeling like your career passions and talents are underutilized, it might be time to consider investing in a career coach.

Whether you’ve hit a crossroads or a brick wall, a career coach can help you determine the best path forward in maximizing your passions and potential. Not only do professional career coaches help you ask the right questions, they provide resources and support that can help you figure out your next steps and hold you accountable for setting and achieving your career goals.

7 signs you should consider hiring a career coach

While some signals are obvious, it’s not always clear when it’s time to seek outside help to advance your career. Here are seven key indicators that a career coach might be a worthwhile investment.

1. You’re experiencing job angst

If you're bored or frustrated with your job, but don't know what other career(s) you could pursue, enlisting a career coach is a valuable idea. Rita Friedman, JCTC, JCDC, CLC, a certified career coach in Philadelphia, says that many of her clients start with a vague sense of feeling overwhelmed without knowing why, and then come around to thinking, ““I need a trusted advisor to guide me and to hold me accountable as I try and figure out my career.’”