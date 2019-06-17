How Adobe and NVIDIA Use AI, High-Performance GPUs to Optimize Customer Experience and Engagement

Three years ago, Alix Hart, Global Head of Digital Marketing at NVIDIA, started a digital marketing transformation for the inventor of the Graphics Processing Unit, and turned to Adobe as a key partner. With the goal of enhancing NVIDIA’s marketing programs and driving business success, Hart’s team is delivering an exceptional experience to customers – with Adobe Experience Cloud being core to this.

The Adobe and NVIDIA partnership also focuses on technology integration to enhance the customer experience. The companies are joining together NVIDIA’s open-source GPU platform, RAPIDS, with Adobe Experience Cloud, allowing brands to assess customer behavior/experience in near real-time. The combination of NVIDIA high-performance GPUs and Adobe software delivers an AI-empowered platform for high-speed analytics allowing marketers to adjust programs on the fly.

“At NVIDIA, we are focused on improving the customer experience and making it more compelling, for both gamers and the B2B customer,” Hart says. “We don’t want to just constantly send emails and possibly annoy the person. We want to make highly targeted offers that perfectly reflect the context of the moment.”

The ability to respond in a manner that is aligned with a customer’s behavior is also helping NVIDIA target new audiences, such as data scientists, who can benefit from RAPIDS as well as GPUs for computational and analytic workloads.

In addition, Adobe and NVIDIA are working on industry-leading AI programs, some of which they have already rolled out. To better understand the impact and effectiveness of marketing campaigns, NVIDIA integrated Adobe Sensei Experience Intelligence Services, leveraging its machine learning capabilities. With Adobe’s Customer AI, NVIDIA brings together diverse data sets and leverages AI to deliver the most compelling content or offer at a precise moment to improve engagement or customer loyalty

Customer AI allows a marketer or business to bring together many diverse datasets and determine what content or offer is most compelling at a precise moment to improve engagement or customer loyalty. Hart says NVIDIA is already seeing benefits.

“With this new platform, we are able to predict and manage customer loyalty, based on experiential data,” she says. “We can shape how we engage with the customer based on trigger points that indicate whether a customer is loyal or disloyal.”

NVIDIA uses a scoring model to identify individuals who are about to opt out of emails. Another important part of the process is using the AI platform to understand the optimal email send rate, including the right time of day to send email.

Developing insights is only the starting point, according to Hart. Working together, Adobe and NVIDIA Adobe test and verify the results to ensure that they are actionable and moving in a positive direction.

For organizations looking to get started with these tools, Hart offers some valuable insights.

“First, start where there is a challenging business problem to solve,” she says. “Then, focus on issues where there is a lot of data that is not used effectively at this time or used as a single dataset. Trying to predict lifetime value of a specific customer or how to identify the best buyers are good examples.”

Many marketing teams have access to millions of data points or deal with very large numbers of customers. Adobe and NVIDIA are delivering new ways to make sense of this data, improve the customer experience, and make marketing activities more successful.

NVIDIA uses Adobe Experience Cloud, including Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target, Adobe Audience Manager, Adobe Experience Manager and Marketo Engage, to become a true Customer Experience Management company. Learn more here.