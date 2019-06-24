Leon County Florida saves lives by digitizing hurricane response

In October 2018, residents in the Florida panhandle braced for the impact of Hurricane Michael. Thankfully for those residents, the 14 members of the Tallahassee/Leon County GIS (TLCGIS) program had been preparing for the devastating effects of the storm and its aftermath for months.

By leveraging GIS technology and data visualization, TLCGIS was able to help coordinate emergency response among numerous government agencies, law enforcement and emergency services to save lives, support residents and help the area recover from the storm.

Here is an inside look at how TLCGIS put technology to work in great service to its citizens and community.

Data visibility in time of disaster